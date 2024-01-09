Notices and Closures for Tuesday, January 9 and Wednesday, January 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With a winter storm warning out for much of the state Tuesday night into Wednesday, notices and closures are being issued for schools and municipal offices. This list will be updated as additional notices are received. This list was last updated at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 9.

Tuesday, January 9:

Schools

RSU 56/Dirigo – no after school activities

RSU 9/Mt. Blue – no school board meeting

Wednesday, January 10

Schools

RSU 74/Carrabec – remote school day

Municipalities:

State of Maine Offices – delayed opened until 12 p.m. Wednesday

This post will be updated. To have a storm-related notice posted here, please email us at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include ‘Storm Notice’ in the subject line.