Officers installed for American Legion Post 28 and Auxiliary Unit 28

FARMINGTON — On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 installed new officers for the 2023/2024 term. Presiding over the installation was American Legion Department of Maine Commander Kirk Thurston, 2nd Vice Commander Tricia Thurston, Historian Lou Marin and Valerie Scott from Rumford ALA Unit 24.

Post 28 Commander Stephan Bunker formally opened the installation ceremony followed by Chaplain Langdon Adams offering prayer and guest Priscilla Kimble singing the National Anthem. The newly elected officers were sworn into their respective positions receiving a warrant which described their duties and responsibilities. Department Commander Thurston formally presented Commander Bunker with a gavel signifying acceptance of command. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Commander Bunker thanked Post 28 and ALA 28 members for their support given to him during his first term and wished to further expound on the good work by the membership for the following year.

For the 2023/2024 term, Post 28 officers are as follows:

Commander Stephan Bunker

1st Vice Commander/Sergeant-at-Arms Matthew Smith

2nd Vice Commander Thomas Doak

Chaplain Langdon Adam

Adjutant Drew Goodridge

Finance/Post Service Officer Jennifer Bowser-Kimble

Judge Advocate Edward David

Americanism Butch Tracy

Historian Karl Knight

Membership Chair Peter Tracy

For the 2023/2024 term, ALA Unit 24 officers are as follows:

President Rita Smith

1st Vice President Terri Wilson

2nd Vice President Chris Leeman

Secretary Katie Hallman

Treasurer Arlene Dalrymple

Chaplain Bonnie Cushman

Historian Becky Goodridge

Sergeant-at-Arms Jayne Wilcox

For more information about Roderick-Crosby Post 28 contact Adjutant Drew Goodridge at post28farmingtonmaine@gmail.com or 207-200-8756.