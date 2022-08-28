Features On the look out by Administrator August 28, 2022 1 min read An egret in the Androscoggin River. (Photo by Dennis York) A pair of jakes. (Photo by Dennis York) A pair of fawns feeding in the field. (Photo by Dennis York) A newly hatched butterfly tries to unfurl its wings for the first time. (Photo by Dennis York) Ditch diva hairy vetch. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Ditch diva loosestrife. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) A colorful trio. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Hummer rest. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Sunset from Cape Cod Hill looking towards Weld. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ