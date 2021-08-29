Features On the Maine coast by Administrator August 29, 2021 2 mins read East Boothbay sunrise. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A cormorant dries its feathers as the sun rises over East Boothbay, Unlike loons, who have a waterproofing oil gland, cormorants are not waterproof and must dry their feathers in the sun after diving. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Cormorant splash down after drying off. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Cormorant takes a morning run. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Hopping works for some. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Ocean landing. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Possibly the world’s tallest osprey nest. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The nest keeper perfected the hairy eyeball. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The osprey family hangs out on a limb on Green Island, East Boothbay. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Osprey heading home. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Sunset over East Boothbay. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) As the sun sinks… (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Like a red rubber ball. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A lobster boat makes the most of the day as the sun slides in for the night. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) The final bow. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.