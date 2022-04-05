UPDATED: Pedestrian involved in crash released from hospital

This story has been corrected with updated information.

FARMINGTON – A car vs. pedestrian crash Monday afternoon resulted in the pedestrian being transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on April 4, Farmington Police requested that Franklin County Sheriff’s Office respond to a car vs. pedestrian collision at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway in Farmington.

Sgt. Richards and Deputy Morgan responded to the scene.

Chlorissa Plaisted, 31, of Jay was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia, and turning left from Broadway onto Main Street with a green light. The report stated that as Plaisted turned, a pedestrian was crossing the road from a blind spot and in violation of the no crossing sign. Plaisted attempted to stop but struck the pedestrian, Rodney Stump, 80, of Farmington, knocking him to the ground.

Stump was transported by NorthStar to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Farmington Fire Department also responded to the scene.