Opening day at Saddleback for the 2022-2023 season

RANGELEY – Saddleback Mountain is a great place to be for winter vacation. Saturday, December 10, was opening day at Saddleback and the mountain was filled with employees and customers excited to start their day on the slopes! Royal Tiger and Grey Ghost were the slopes open on Saturday, with the Rangeley Express and South Branch lifts open and ready to take you up the mountain. With the winter off to a slow start, their snow guns have been running day and night blowing snow to maximize their open trails and make your visit just that much more exciting, with plenty of new projects being currently worked on and many on track to finish by the end of this season. Saddleback Mountain is the perfect place to enjoy the snow and be part of a friendly mountain community.

Since reopening in 2020, Saddleback has been working around the clock implementing new projects to the mountain to improve its overall quality while making the operation sustainable. Some of these projects include rebuilding the Sandy Quad for easier access to the mountain, installing a new mid-mountain lodge for high standard dining, developing a business plan for a new tiny home community, and building new employee housing for their employees.

With real estate prices hiked up in Rangeley, it is difficult for many employees to find a financially affordable place to stay. Due to this, Saddleback Mountain wants to ease the lives of their employees, who make Saddleback the wonderful place it is, by introducing a new employee housing project. The new employee housing project is expected to be finished by the end of the 23’ ski season. This new project was brought about to provide more practical and affordable living, as well as build a closer community for the employees who work at Saddleback. Employees can walk to the South Branch Quad and ride up to work. With the ability to house around 70 to 80 people, with around 215 total employees at the mountain, this housing will provide much-needed opportunities for staff. The workforce housing is available for the snowmaking, lift operations, and food service employees.

“It’s a big community, we work together, and we live together,” Levi Washburn, with Saddleback’s marketing team, said about the new employee housing.

Along with the list of new projects Saddleback is implementing to their mountain, they will be introducing a new mid-mountain lodge that will provide an elegant, full service dining experience that is perfect for any winter vacation. Hoping to be open in January 2023, they are in the process of creating a unique and ever changing menu that is being designed currently with their new chef Coco. In addition to dining opportunities during your ski trip, the lodge will be available for private functions, with seating for up to fifty people. The lodge will be situated to the right of the Rangeley Quad drop off, making it easily accessible to all visitors.

“It will be an elegant experience on top of the mountain,” Washburn stated about the mid-mountain lodge.

Saddleback is exploring the possibility of creating a ‘tiny home’ community, perfect for people who love to spend time outdoors and offering easy access to the mountain. Two model units are outside the main lodge for exploration, featuring a modernized rustic design. The tiny home on the left is planned to serve as a place to grab breakfast in the morning, and in the afternoon it will be more centered around a place for adults to grab a drink with friends. The tiny home on the right is possibly serving as a model tiny home for real estate information. A business plan is in development for this proposal.

With winter finally arriving, Saddleback kicked off the season with new upgrades to the mountain. They have improved their snowmaking by installing new snow guns along their trails, and adding new piping and wiring to max out their snow production, hoping to open as many trails as soon as possible by blowing snow day and night. They have also put in a new ticketing system, with flow cards replacing RFID cards to make your visit to Saddleback much more smooth. Online tickets can be picked up at the ticket box by scanning a barcode.

With the Rangeley Quad project completed, the mountain crew has been rebuilding the Sandy Quad chairlift that leads to the lower terrain park and T bar. The Rangeley Quad runs to the top of the mountain but is susceptible to the weather, so when wind speeds are high, you will still be able to get up the mountain by riding up the Sandy Quad with access to the T bar at the top.

When asked what his favorite part of Saddleback is, Dino Cangelosi, a liftee, said “The Casablanca glades! In the middle of the season I’m there from open to close.”

Saddleback prides themselves on their excellent service for people of all ages and capabilities. From skiing and snowboarding on the slopes to dining in the main lodge, from the cross-country trails located at the Rangeley Lakes Trail Center below the ski resort to shopping and amenities in nearby Rangeley, Saddleback offers something for everyone to enjoy during the winter season.

As Washburn noted, “We have that 30, 30, 30 split at Saddleback. It’s for everyone.”

Employees at Saddleback are

always willing to help and make sure everyone is having a great time out on the slopes and in other aspects of their vacation. While Saddleback sees plenty of visitors from across the state, it is a popular spot for the people of Rangeley and brings the town together every winter season.

“What makes Saddleback, is the people. They have a friendly, positive attitude. The mountain means the whole world to the town,” said Micheal Potito, a ski patroller.

For more information on Saddleback Mountain, visit SaddlebackMaine.com