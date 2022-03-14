Oquossoc woman dies in Oxford County snowmobile crash

LOWER CUPSUPTIC TOWNSHIP – An Oquossoc woman died early Monday afternoon after the snowmobile she was operating crashed into trees in Oxford County.

According to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti, Marjorie Davan, 52 of Oquossoc, was driving her 2016 Polaris Pro S 600 snowmobile at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Monday. Davan was traveling with a group of friends along ITS 84 in Lower Cupsuptic Township in northern Oxford County.

Davan operating the third of four snowmobiles, Latti said, “when she failed to negotiate a left-hand turn in the trail, and crashed into several small trees and was thrown from the machine.”

While nobody witnessed the crash itself, the last member of Davan’s group came upon the scene and, finding her unconscious, called 9-1-1 and began performing CPR. NorthStar Ambulance also responded, but Davan died at the scene. Her body was transported to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.

According to Latti, the Maine Warden Service’s initial investigation indicated that Davan was likely traveling too fast entering the turn. She was wearing a helmet, Latti said, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

In addition to the Maine Warden Service and NorthStar Ambulance, the U.S. Border Patrol and Rangeley fire and police departments assisted at the scene.