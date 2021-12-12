Origin announces 10-year plan for factory ‘campus’

FARMINGTON – Origin USA is once again looking to expand operations with the purchase of 100 acres on Routes 2 and 4, known locally as the former McCleary farm. Owners Pete and Amanda Roberts plan to develop a “campus” with a factory, store, museum, indoor sports complex, restaurant and distillery.

“As kids growing up in Farmington, Pete and I have always wondered what would become of that parcel of land…we knew that land needed to be where Origin’s future campus took roots,” Amanda Roberts said.

Origin got its start making gis- the traditional outfit worn for Jiu-Jitsu- and has since began manufacturing everything from work boots to energy drinks. The “lifestyle gear” company has attracted national attention, climbing to 215th spot on Inc. 5000’s list of “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” and earning an honorable mention for the 2018 Mainebiz Next award. Currently, Origin employs roughly 200 people and would potentially double that number with the expansion.

The purchase of the land marks the seventh location for Origin, with other manufacturing and warehouse facilities in Wilton, Jay and North Carolina. The land was brokered by Malone Commercial and Sandy River Realty and was divided into five parcels. The listing had sat for eight years before the Roberts purchased it, and roughly 92 acres remain for sale on the opposite side of the road.

Roberts said they plan to develop the area over the next 10 years, with a focus on affordable housing, a childcare center and a “field to finish” experience for customers.

“Visitors will be able to experience and become a part of their jeans or boots being made. They will be able to trace the cotton back to its source to the farmers in Tennessee as they watch looms run and stitchers stitch. They will become part of the Origin movement.”