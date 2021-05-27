Pandemic Vagabonds: A familiar hunger

As the cold retreats and before the spawning swarms of black flies have a chance to gather en masse, Frog, Queen and I decide to get some camping in. We start off with the moderately difficult trip to my parents’ yard, the place where most of us probably have our earliest tenting memories, at least I do. Per usual we’re running a bit behind. I had spent the afternoon prepping kebabs and potatoes for the grill that night.

We arrive with the falling sun. My stepfather, The Captain, has a fire already going on this less than ideal night. Everywhere but fireside is cold. He’s bundled in a work Carhart and the truck he drives for a living is parked behind him. He looks like a photo of working-class America. He gives me that look that says, “a bit late?” I nod, knowing it’s true, but I’ve brought Guinness and the kebabs I’ve been working on adorned with onions, scallops, peppers, shrimp, mushrooms and a marinated mystery meat, courtesy of the Hannaford deli. I’ve also brought potatoes wrapped in tin foil, dressed with rosemary and garlic. We start grilling right away and listen to tales of the road, winter jackknifes, unsuspecting deer and the oblivious drivers that we know all too well.

The meat sizzles immediately and our nostrils are filled with a fragrance that denies the cold that our bones ache with. We grill into the night and eat in darkness, but spirits are good. We can feel that spring is in full blossom and we refuse to let a chill stop us from enjoying a night of grilling and camping. The Captain has been up since two that morning, so he calls it an early night while we stay up to enjoy the fire for a few hours more.

Last fall, I assisted my parents in constructing a large greenhouse that currently sits empty, a perfect chamber to set up shop in. I teach Queen how to set up my tent, one that she will become well acquainted with by summer’s end. Frog sets up our tent, quickly and effectively. That night we stayed warm enough, but all three of us suffered stomach aches throughout the night, caused by either the Guinness or the mystery meat. I prefer to think it was the latter.

Frog and I wake feeling fresh. We sneak out of the greenhouse, being cautious not to wake the slumbering Queen. Frog and I drive into the town to find a cup of gas station coffee; a favorite of ours on post-camp mornings. Frog wants to treat Queen with a surprise by using the hazelnut creamer. A decadent treat. Not to mention a healthy dose of her favorite fake sugar, Splenda.

Returning to the campsite we find it abandoned. We look around before going up to my parents’ house, where we find her sitting in company with The Captain and my mom, Dolly. Dolly had gone to bed early the night before, feeling unwell from her second Covid vaccine. We sit around the table and trade jokes before Dolly shows her baby chicks to Frog.

Note that these chicks mean very much to my mother who treats them very much like her children, using that voice that adults reserve for puppies and babies, which can culminate into an overwhelming experience for me, her son, and I know I’m already digging myself a hole by writing this here, knowing very well that she is going to read this, so perhaps I should stop here before going any further.

From the other room I hear Frog use a similar voice to address the baby silkie.

I make a simple breakfast for us, scrambled eggs and toast. Over breakfast we drink more coffee, and hatch a new plan. Why not go camping again? No one offers a reason why we shouldn’t (not totally true, Queen has just gotten her nose pierced, and it’s looking a little swollen and she’s concerned that it’s infected which Frog and I work to convince her that it’s fine even though it is definitely looking red and irritated, but we really want to go camping and really want her to go too, so we play it cool, and tell her it just needs to be cleaned). This works and after breakfast we head out, but not before watching Dolly let her adult chickens out of the barn for the first time, taking their first steps onto grass into the sunlight.

After an hour or so we set out for Mt. Blue State Park. The park isn’t open, but it’s not really closed either. A few other young vagabonds have set up camp on the empty sites. Expecting to find no one here, it was a pleasant surprise to hear a few other people in the usually crowded campground. In the daylight Queen quickly gets the hang of setting up the tent. With the campsite in place we take off exploring, as we always do.

We take a trail to the lake and admire the mid-afternoon sun. Laying in the grass the lifeguard’s station looks like it belongs in an Edward Hopper painting. Then I wonder if the three of us are in a Hopper painting, three lonesome souls on a beach in early spring with the wind blowing the newly green grass. I see it, but I’m not sure Queen and Frog do.

From the distance we make out an empty playground that calls to us. As we make for the distant monkey bars and swings, I can’t help but think that we’ve become the subjects of a painting for another far off group of campers. At the playground we reminisce about our own childhood playgrounds, reenacting the ways we used to dangle from monkey bars, or whisper secrets under the slide. Before long we’re moving on again, this time coming to the empty amphitheater where we dance to Sunny by Boney M. projected from a phone speaker and act out addressing non-existent campers.

A familiar hunger festers inside of me, and I can sense this sentiment among the group. We wander back to the campsite. Frog and Queen start making a fire while I gather sticks.

While I’m off gathering fuel, Frog freezes. She is trying to think of the best way to tell Queen that there is a bear in the woods. An Inner monologue transpires before she finally confesses.

“Queen, I seriously just thought Bird was a bear.”

I find the mistake kind of charming and find it even funnier when I find out that not only did she consider me a bear but she also thought I was bigfoot before finally realizing it was just good ‘ol Bird.

Remembering the discomfort we experienced the night before at the hands of the marinated mystery meat, Frog suggested that we try veggie burgers tonight, an idea that I readily supported. I wouldn’t call getting veggie burgers a mistake so much as a trial of ability to work together under high stress circumstances. The main problem of the veggie burger trial is that in an effort to keep our camping as low key and straightforward as possible we declined to bring any cook wear, relying solely on the grate over the fire pit, which just so happens to have an excessive amount of space between each iron rung, and me, an ex-veggie burger connoisseur picked out the most effective imitation burger that I know (that includes an inner pinkness that gives one the impression of rare) which is particularly wet and meat like, meaning it doesn’t stick together very well. Putting these guys on the grill is high risk, giving me the impression of a gambler whose meal is literally at stake.

Another problem plagues us. Smoke. Trying to place delicate patties while blinking through clouds of smoke adds a whole other layer of difficulty. All three of us try different techniques simultaneously, a non-coordinated effort that results in the loss of burger from a smoke-disoriented Frog. A resounding “no” echoes between the three of us. We mourn the loss of the burger, but look to it’s siblings who have managed to stay together with the help of some clever innovations from Queen.

Eating cools our tensions and realigns our spirits. This is the first weekend that it’s been the three of us camping and so far it’s going off without a hitch (forgetting the burger and the possibly infected nose piercing). After all, this is our practice trip, for the much bigger trip that the three of us will be taking at the end of May. Frog and I are heading to the western side of this rock we call the United States and Queen will be joining us as far as DC before departing on her own journey (a summer job).

The next morning we wake with a serious craving for coffee, but somehow we manage to pack and make breakfast without. We grab convenient store coffee at Skoolhouse Variety in Weld and sit in a nearby playground like we had the evening before, feeling a newfound clarity. I drink my coffee (without splenda) and think of the obstacles the playground provided for me in the past. The monkey bars crossed chasms of fire, and the slides were skyscrapers, a world above the world. These places provide mysteries to be explored. I can now walk the chasm in a single step and in three I can climb the skyscraper.

A new yearning is in front of me now. The playground has expanded to encompass an entire country, a single play house of an infinite landscape encompassing an environment older than Creation, now destroyed. I feel like this empty playground that I now drink coffee in is already a dying relic, a museum piece like the country I’m about to see. Next week we’re heading into the country to live out of a car for months at a time. I can’t say how excited I am to see the life of this country, natural and social, but I also feel like I’m going to visit a dying thing, something that may be completely destroyed within fifty years.

I drink my coffee and hope that I’m wrong.