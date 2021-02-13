Pandemic Vagabonds: The unlikely stories of a Covid-found family

In the late summer we gathered and christened ourselves Queen, Frog and Bird, our COVID-19 pod names. Every weekend we went camping or found day trips we could take and without fail every single one turned into some kind of adventure that always left us with a story to reminisce on. We’ve become like a bickering family who have grown together in dark times by finding things we can do in our beautiful state.

Bird, Frog and Queen. Those are our pandemic names and we carry them with us wherever we go on our weekend covid pod outings. Over the past five months our friendship has evolved into a family unit. The result of limiting contact with so many people has produced a deep bond between us. Our effort to overcome the stress of the week sent us to Belfast, that Maine coastal town that extrudes beautiful coastal scenery, working class spirit and the unbearableness of yuppie arrogance.

Queen, Frog and I have been doing these sort of outings since late summer. Frog, struck with divine inspiration, lands on an idea that I embrace and mold into reality, and Queen asks “where are we going?” Rinse and repeat. We’ve embraced our archetypes and trudge knowingly forward and this weekend we decided to take my car, a bad idea. Lacking in snow tires my 2002 Hyundai Elantra (Yevonne) is anything but winter ready.

Our first stop is a clock repairman, who engages us earnestly as kindred spirits, sharing his love for clocks with those who actually show interest. We are here to fix Frog’s vintage clock, a clock that Queen believes will address Frog’s punctuality.* The shop was half workspace half retail. A variety of clocks and other odds and ends covered the walls, many of them ticking at different times. While Queen and Frog listened to the man discuss vintage pocket watches and the precious jewels that ornate them I strolled the small shop, meditating on the immense amount of effort and precision that enters into keeping time. Why sixty seconds and not 30, slightly longer seconds? Does it matter? Not really. By the time we left I could feel hunger beginning.

This begins our descent into a mood that has become very popular within our pod, hangry. Queen was seduced by sleep rather than breakfast this beautiful Saturday, and for me lunch was becoming more of a central thought. But a quick stop at Fort Knox and the thought recedes. It’s five degrees out and we’re climbing battlements. Laying siege in winter fun. Queen mounts a cannon with a bore large enough to fit a large animal. Naturally Frog crawls in and poses.

*NOTE – Frog is consistently late. Punctuality is her weakest quality, yet she insists on always leaving early, at a time she can’t possibly hope to keep. Queen enjoys long mornings of uninterrupted sleep, and hates getting up early. The conflict is obvious, clearly stated in her eyes as we pick her up and usually a small fight occupies the first twenty minutes of conversation in the car. Thankfully, I am driving and am able to avoid the shrapnel.

The prolonged siege of Fort Knox left us all hungry. We continued south to Belfast in a car ride littered with minor debates surrounding our goal of finding food. I just want to eat, but I’m confused and suddenly in a grocery store. Queen is asking Frog questions in regards to cleaning products. We’re supposed to be buying ingredients for dinner, but we haven’t had lunch yet. People are waiting in line outside to get in. I need to leave, and Frog agrees. We leave Queen to fend for herself and we order takeout in the parking lot from a Laotian place down the street.

We spend the next twenty minutes in the car, people gazing. Most of them all produced an air of money and prepiness. The kind of people who wear ski outfits on the reg, who spend massive amounts of money to have those outfits in force, who can afford to curate their wardrobes at L.L. Bean, as where most of us only have a single shirt or jacket, or have foraged their clothes in thrift stores. Some of these people were wearing Maine as a costume and it upset me greatly as someone who has seen the real rural poverty of the state. You’re probably getting the idea I don’t like rich people, and you’re right, and my hunger wasn’t helping my attitude. Frog and I discuss this greatly, comforted by the fact we knew food would soon be in our stomachs.

Finally Queen emerges, empty handed. She’s more hungry than she knows, and English being her second language, she doesn’t take kindly to the gibberish of menus. In the parking lot of the takeout place we talk over the menu. The conversation heats up, it’s all kind of funny for Frog and I, and probably her as well. As I said, we’ve embraced our roles and this kind of debate has become a standard. In an act of passion, she abandons the menu and storms the establishment to get a recommendation from the man at the counter. The name Queen is not accidental.

We eat with a view of the bay, the windows of my car steamy. Frog and Queen write on them and I don’t mind, I’m eating fish wrapped in banana leaves. They could be slitting my tires and at most I might ask them politely to stop.

With our stomachs full we can focus on the real mission (for me), foraging for mussels, and periwinkles. Frog and I have been trying to do this for weeks and each time it’s a bust. Today, I have optimism. We continue south towards Camden and find a road to turn off on. The road is decorated with houses of incredible wealth that steal a wonderful view of the rocky coastline. Amongst the excessiveness (a house with a two story porch with a gazebo on the second level), we find a small paved road that leads to a summer boat launch. The road hasn’t been plowed or sanded. Frog looks at me with concern.

“Can your car make it up this?”

Yevvone’s feelings are hurt.

“Sure it can,” I say, but I’m not so sure.

We descend the hill and park. A young couple borrowing their parents’ car are making out in the front seat. We smile, and think back. Queen sleeps in the backseat as we scour the beach. It’s cold and we find nothing, but a beautiful sunset. I’m just happy to be out and on the ocean. We did find a pile of giant clam shells that we decided would make excellent plates. We get back in the car and take the hill. No luck. I slide backwards and gain no traction.

“We’re fine, I’ll just give it a little push and we’ll make it up.”

Frog jumps in the driver’s seat and I push, but I don’t have any traction either. The car goes nowhere. Frog and I exchange glances. We grab the lobster pot from the trunk and my snow shovel and start getting sand from the beach. I think this is fun, the real adventure, a problem that I know we can solve. Queen isn’t so optimistic.

“We’re going to have to go knock on someone’s door and ask for help.”

“We’ll be fine,” I assure her.

“Are you going to sand this whole hill?”

I look up. We’re going to have to sand the whole thing and we do. It’s under 10 degrees and we’re cold and a little on edge. People drive by watching us and I’m thinking if I was back in western Maine, not on a wealthy road somebody with a truck and bucket of sand would be helping me right now. We sand two small lines just wide enough for my tires all the way to the top. I’m nervous, and I’m just hoping my car can make the hill and that I don’t have to dish out on a tow truck to carry me 50 yards. I get in the car and go for it. Nothing. I’m in low gear and I just go backwards. A tow truck is flashing before my eyes.

“Is your parking break on?”

“What? No.”

I look down and of course it’s sticking up. Frog put it up when she tried the hill and I never use it so I never even thought of looking at it. I don’t say anything. Poor Yevonne. I put the break down, put it in low gear and tackle the hill, staying as straight as possible. The car ascends our narrow dirt path all the way to the top. Spirits are renewed. We take off, hitting Camden for some wine and ingredients for dinner. We treat ourselves to scallops baked inside clam shells, our only treasure from foraging.

These kinds of adventures at times make me feel sentimental. All our lives have been upset in some way as a result of the pandemic and here I am getting giddy over clam shells. Eating dinner with my friends has never meant so much. I think as a group we have all learned some cliche lessons about the small things of life. Maybe we can’t go sit in a restaurant or see our families and friends the way we want to or always have, but we have found a way to still get excited, even in the heart of winter, that time of year where it’s so easy for our sense of joy to abandon us for hibernation. The real lesson for me though, is that through imposed limitations our creative minds excel. As a result of these limitations I feel like for the first time in my 25 years I’m actually having the privilege to enjoy my own home, a place I’ve always felt so at odds with and I get to do it with Queen and Frog my compatriots in the search for excitement.

I’ve petitioned the town of Northport to compensate me for sanding, two hours of labor. I’ve yet to hear back.