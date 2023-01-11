Paper mill workers awarded the annual Spirit of America Award

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, Selectpersons voted to award the annual Spirit of America Award to the workers of the paper mill for over 100 years of their volunteerism.

Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro proposed to the board that the paper mill workers be nominated as a group for the award. With Pixelle Specialty Solutions set to close early this year, there will soon no longer be any paper mills in the Jay and Livermore Falls area and approximately 230 employees will be impacted by its closure.

Dalessandro believes that the award should be given to the mill workers for all of their contributions to the town over the years.

“There are a lot of things that the people have contributed to this town,” Dalessandro said. “This is going to be the last year of a mill worker being in this town.”

After discussion, the board decided the award will be displayed at Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum on Church Street in Livermore Falls. Dalessandro also suggested that the board could identify a select number of individuals to share their stories and to accept the award in honor of all the mill workers.

Prior to the vote, Selectperson Gary McGrane announced that he would be recusing himself from the vote due to the fact that he accepted a position on the board of directors of the Spirit of America Foundation.