Paving work underway to repair June 29 flood damages in Jay

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, board members set the date for two public hearings to take place at the Town Office at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10. The hearings will consist of General Assistance Appendices and a Planning Board Appointment.

The board voted to nominate Jamie Carden-Leventhal of the Jay Planning Board from an alternate member of the board to a regular member. The position was formerly held by Mike Hobbs, and the nomination will be acted upon during the public hearing on Oct. 10.

“I would like to thank Mike Hobbs for his service on the planning board and for what he has given to the town of Jay,” Select Board Chair Terry Bergeron said.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere also provided the board with an update regarding the May 1 and June 29 rainstorms. Over the weekend, Pike Industries Inc. completed the paving of impacted areas on the East Jay Road, and the only location left outstanding from the May storm is the bottom of Lake School Road due to a need to change out the twin culverts currently in place. Once the culverts are replaced, paving will continue with the hope to be finished with the May storm repairs by the end of October.

There is currently no Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) manager assigned to the town for the June storm, but the Public Works department has continued to pave the damaged areas of the East Jay Road and will shortly move to Soules Hill Road once paving is completed.

LaFreniere also wrote in her update that CCC Construction LLC. is currently working on Woodman Hill Road with a completion date of Oct. 15, excluding paving. Guard rails will be installed before the paving is finished so the road will be temporarily opened as a gravel section.

The town is also currently looking at the possibility of a temporary bridge to be built on Hutchinson Road which would be more dependable than the temporary access that is currently in place, and that would be able to withstand the rain in the spring.

