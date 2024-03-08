Philips teen takes her first solo flight at age sixteen

NORRIDGEWOCK – Teresa Fast of Phillips, a member of the Sandy River Flying Club who has trained as a pilot since August, took her first solo flight on February 22 at age 16. Fast, who had a goal of making her flight before age 17, achieved this goal exactly one day before her 17th birthday.

“Teresa is a dedicated and motivated young student and has studied many hours in the areas of weather, aerodynamics, flight procedures, and aircraft systems,” said Teresa’s flight instructor Mike Wells, of Wilton.

Wells said it is not very common for anyone to solo at such a young age. “I soloed when I was 17 up near Bangor, and another guy, Charlie Laverdiere, soloed that young, but it’s not very common. Not too many people do that. So she’s one of the few. And she’s just a sharp kid.”

Despite achieving this milestone at such a young age, Fast thought she could have achieved it earlier. “I had to fly with an instructor for about 6 months. It probably would’ve been sooner, I try to fly at least two days a week, but life happens. I think if I had a more calm life I would’ve been soloed a few months ago.”

A calmer life does not seem like it would suit Fast, though, who made this solo flight only two months after getting her driver’s license, and also works as a ski instructor at Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, after working as a ski instructor at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington the past two winters.

Of the flight itself, Fast said, “It was amazing, it was really surreal. I knew that day was going to come but I definitely, I didn’t expect it. I don’t know why because I knew I was going to have it, but it was still really weird looking over and it was just me and the plane. And I was really excited but I was also really focused so I just didn’t have a lot of time to be nervous.”

Fast is an anomaly in the flying club, both for her age and for her gender. Out of the approximately 20 members, most are men with an average age around 50 or so, said Wells. “We’ve got guys in the club that don’t fly anymore but they’re still in the club, we’ve got one guy who’s, like, 90. We’re really turning a page because we’re getting a lot of new members that are younger, like mid-30s,” said Wells, adding that they even have a couple of 28-year-olds, and of course their one teenager, Fast, who he said is like an adopted granddaughter for a lot of the club members.

Fast said she knows of only one other woman in the club, who is an engineer in New Hampshire so she attends meetings rarely.

It’s good so many younger pilots are getting involved, Wells said, as there is a significant shortage of both commercial and private pilots right now due to a younger retirement age for that career. He also said this flight brings him full circle, as his own flight instructor at age 16 to 17 was a woman and, given that only 4 to 6% of pilots worldwide are women according to the Center for Aviation, he was gratified to be the instructor for a woman making achievements so young.

For her own career path, Fast plans to continue training in piloting with a dream of one day being a bush pilot, but also plans to continue teaching skiing seasonally, she said.

Fast took her solo flight out of the airfield in Norridgewock, as the airfield the club uses in Phillips is closed during winter months except to planes with skis.