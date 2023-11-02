Phillips goes festive with Pumpkins on Parade and the 31st annual Scarecrow Reunion

PHILLIPS – The Phillips Conservation Commission’s Annual Scarecrow Reunion, held during the latter weeks of October, gathered on Upper Main Street in Phillips for the 31st time this year (with one year skipped because of COVID-19.)

Julie Hardy, of the Conservation Commission, shared, “There does seem to be a renewed interest in the reunion and we have some very faithful participants who always attend.”

Taking blue ribbons for first place this year were: Funniest: Phillips Fire Department Minions by Sophie & Toby, Aliyah & Naomi and Josie & Everly; Most Beautiful: Welcome Home by Brenda Wilcox; Scariest: Frightful Photo Boo-th by Chelsie Tyler and Gramma; Judges Choice: Friendship Circle by Girl Scout Troop 1084 (Phillips).

Other entries earned green Participant ribbons.

The Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) was the place to be last Saturday, October 28. The 5th Annual Pumpkins on Parade event, organized by Sheila Jalbert, along with the Pie and Bake Sale, overseen by Winona Davenport and Barbara Fields, was a showcase of both Jack-o’-lantern carving expertise by artists of all ages and a wide variety of homemade treats donated by local cooks.

Judges for the Jack-o’-lanterns were Rick Bowens, Dennifer Hardy, and Mark and Margaret Cosenza.

Awards were presented as follows: 1st place Scariest, Emma Engels, who also earned a Judges’ Choice ribbon; 1st place Ugliest: Josh Kelley; 1st place Prettiest: Jaylene White; 2nd, Dora Dill; 3rd, Brenda Wilcox; Participant, Rachelle Knight; Most Original: Morgan Kelley, 1st; Diana McCall, 2nd; Funniest: 1st, Erin Kelley; 2nd, Jeremy Knight; 3rd, Bruce Godin.

Thanks go out to all who helped out with this annual event – the judges; entrants; all those who donated and/or purchased pies and other goodies; Rick DeBruin, who registered the pumpkin entries and took donations at the door; and those who attended in support of the PACC in general.

Organizer Sheila Jalbert wishes to encourage “even more participation next year.”

Before the event ended Cathy Fast drew the winning ticket for the 50/50 raffle. Jim Sherrer of Weld won $110.50. The pie and baked goods sale brought in $347. With the addition of registration fees, the total amount of money raised for PACC was $623.

PACC also announces that the Evening Out With Music event featuring Travis Pinkham and Doug Mathieu, originally scheduled for this Saturday night, has been cancelled because of illness.

Photo and story by Paula Kane.