Phillips Old Home Days honored couple and honored lumbermen

PHILLIPS – The 63rd annual Phillips Old Home Days will take place all next week, beginning this Saturday, Aug. 13.

Community meals, friendly competitions, and free activities for the kids will bring hundreds to the area for what has become a favorited local event.

This year’s honored couple is Susy and Dave Sanders. The Sanders have been highly involved in the community ever since returning to Dave’s home county in 2022. They bought the former Toothaker Farm from an online ad, having never seen it or set foot in it.

“We were surprised to discover that our ‘farm’ was right in the middle of down-town,” Susy said.

Susy provides general psychological services for individuals, couples, and families. She specializes in trauma and mood disorders. Dave, a Veteran, is retired after 30 years as a planning engineer for Boeing in WA. In addition to “keeping Susy grounded” when she is being especially enthusiastic about one of their current projects, his interests include rockhounding. He also has four vintage Harleys that he can “take down to nuts and bolts and put back together again.”

Their multiple community service projects include a “Blessing Box” at the Phillips Public Library, where folks contribute food or other items to share, including fresh veggies in the summer; also at the Library, The Little Free Art Gallery, fea-tures supplies for making art and the slogan: Make a Piece, Take a Piece; a baby-sitting certification program for youngsters 12 and older, including CPR for infants; a Christmas Memorial Tree on the Sanders’ lawn, where “memory ornaments” may be shared; Faery Annie’s Stump House in memory of Mikayla Morgan, whose favorite place to hunt was in “Annie’s Field.”

And, their pièce de résistance, one of Phillips Old Home Days favorite attractions for the young and young at heart: Wonderland. A main attraction since 2006, Wonderland features a wide variety of activities spreading out from the front yard all the way down back to the river and including everything from face-painting and cotton candy to a Fairy Walk, a tent for dancing with drums and “boom-whackers,” and bubbles.

For the first time this year, Wonderland will be a two day event, open from 1 – 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and from 10 – 3 p.m. on Saturday. Additionally, Friday features special music by Sagittarius Rising. The musicians are twin sisters, Phoebe and Isabelle Rodgers, who first visited Wonderland when they were very young and have been coming back ever since.

This year’s Lumberman and Lumberwoman of the year are Bruce and Mary Dunham.

Bruce Dunham, an Avon boy from the get go, started his lumbering career with his dad. By the time he was 7, he was hitching up the “hoss” himself and walking him up into the woods. The pair would then take a load back to the yard. He remembers one Christmas week when the team took out 14 cord of wood.

At age 14, he was working for Macky Toothaker. The next year, he was limbing softwood for Don Bachelder. At 15, he was “twitching” (i.e. pulling) out logs. Making $30 a week, he earned enough money to buy his first car for $32. It was a ’28 Dodge with 38,000 miles on it. He had enough money to buy it, license it, and take a girl to Farmington Fair in it.

Mary York, born in Portland, OR, was “an Army brat,” which meant a lot of moving around. Bruce joined the Air Force and served from 1955 – 59. Their paths crossed in Tom’s River, NJ. Mary’s family was living in a new housing development there, not too far up the coast from Dover, DE, where Bruce was stationed at the same time. As fate would have it, also in Tom’s River were Corydon and Mim Hardy from Bruce’s neck of the woods in Maine.

“As a teenager, I spent a lot of time at the Hardys’,” Mary recalls, “baby sat for their girls. I lived two doors down from Cord and Mimi. Just a stone’s throw from our house to theirs.”

Bruce and Corydon had last run into one another in Mindenhall, England. Corydon, a pilot, was there on a trip for the Navy; Bruce, as loadmaster for the Air Force. Once back in the States, Corydon discovered Bruce was in Dover and invited him to Tom’s River for a visit.

Long story short, Mary and Bruce met and fell in love. They decided to be married in Maine. By then, Bruce was just out of the service and Mary still had one more year of high school. The Superintendent of Schools would defer tuition only if Mary was a legal resident of the district. Thus, the couple married in Strong about a month after Mary started her Senior year at Phillips High School.

While Mary finished school, the newlyweds lived on the Brackley Farm in Free-man. After graduating in 1961, Mary went to work at Brackley’s Wood Turning Mill. She also worked at Forster’s Mill in Strong and then at Farmington Shoe.

Bruce continued working in the woods. In 1963, he went into business for himself. He bought a skidder. Then came the winter of 1969/70.

“And things went south fast!” Bruce exclaimed, “We couldn’t move the skidders because there was so much snow.”

He decided then and there, “I’m gonna work with horses!”

Bruce bought his first pair, Dick and Dan, from Monty Toothaker and paid off the equipment by lumbering with the two.

Sometime around 1975, Mary joined Bruce in the woods. He was cutting trees and needed someone to do the twitching.

“I think you could do this,” he told Mary.

This was something Mary had never contemplated, but she was willing to give it a try.

“I took a few lessons” she said, “Started out with a short log…the horse makes a path and you’re on your way…I loved it! One of the things I learned was a sense of direction in the woods and you learn what kind of trees are being chopped just by the smell.”

On a typical work day was about 18 hours. The two were in the woods by 6 a.m. Bruce chopped and limbed. Sometimes Mary did the limbing. Then they hooked up whatever the horses could haul and Mary took out “a short twitch” with the horses.

On a good day, Mary said she could get 9 or 10 cord out to the yard.

Bruce did the longer twitches, which required two horses and an arch, which makes the extraction easier.

“One day we got 17,” the couple noted.

“Not everybody knows how to chop for a horse. You have to lay ‘em down so the horse can pick ‘em up…There’s a limit to what they could haul…they need a strategy…”

“It was a lot easier on the environment to use horses rather than big machines,” the two agreed, “although, the newer machines don’t dig into the land as much these days.”

The two competed in horse pulls at local fairs and during Old Homes Days at North Franklin Park on Park Street in Phillips.

As in logging, Bruce “did well” at horse pulling, too. The first time he pulled at Skowhegan State Fair, his team started in the “28 class”, which means the pair weighed 2800 pounds. They won. Two hours later, fed, watered, and rested his horses were in the pulling ring again, this time pulling in the 30 class. They’d gained 500 pounds. Unfortunately, Bruce decided to pull the team on the other side of the ring from where he’d won previously. A team of white Percherons beat his team by sixteen feet.

Next morning, the horses got a bath, loaded the truck, and went back to Skowhegan, this time for showing rather than pulling. Mary entered the single class with Dick and “she beat ‘em all.” Next, Bruce showed his pair of “just plain draft horses.” They won, too. Then it was back to Phillips for the Old Home Days Parade, where Dick and Prince won another blue ribbon.

Finally, with the Annual Old Home Days Horse Pull, Bruce, Mary, Dick, and Prince took six first places and a second in one weekend.

Bruce credits the horses’ wins with the hard work they did through the winters, hauling logs out of the woods in the snow.

As with the logging, Mary held her own in this venue, too, winning every pull she entered in the last year she and Bruce competed, except for at Fryeburg Fair where she placed second in a “fierce competition”.

In 2021, Mary was one of four women to be the first inducted into Rangeley’s Maine Forestry Museum Hall of Fame. She was recognized for her physical work in the woods.

Mary and Bruce continue to reside in Avon. They have two children and six grandchildren.

For a full list of events see below.