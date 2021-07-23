Phillips Old Home Days returns

PHILLIPS – The 62nd Annual Phillips Old Home Days will return the third week in August. From Saturday, August 14 through Sunday, August 22, there will be daily events and festivities.

This year’s event is organized by the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce under the leadership of Brenda Wilcox. After long-time organizer Tami Breadeau stepped down, Wilcox ended up taking on the organization of the event.

“I’m going to do my best,” Wilcox said. “So far everyone has been really helpful.”

The events are subject to change; some may be added or modified based on weather and other concerns.

The full schedule of events will be available locally.

The fun kicks off on at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, with an Amateur Photo Contest at Shadagee Senior Housing, sponsored by The North Franklin Snowmobile Club.

On Sunday, August 15, registration begins at 11 a.m. for the Bill Robichaud Memorial Volleyball Tournament. The cost is $30 per team and the event is sponsored by Strong Hardware. The Phillips Area Community Center will host the Eighth Grade Talent Show at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17.

Wednesday, August 18, Magician and Ventriloquist Dana Perkins will be at the PACC. The show is free to the public and starts at 3 p.m.

Shadagee Senior Housing will host a Flower Show on Thursday, August 19, with categories to be announced. The Moosecreek Cloggers will be at the PACC at 6 p.m. with refreshments available for sale.

Some of the events scheduled on Friday, August 20, the Local Bull will have music all day, sponsored by the Local Licks Ice Cream Shop. Ice Cream Train Rides will occur on the hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a $6 charge for adults and a $2 charge for children. The annual Chicken BBQ and Bean Hole Supper is help at the Phillips Community House on Main Street. In addition, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wonderland will return with COVID-safe-only experiences this year, as children will still be vulnerable. Host Susy Sanders is calling it the Faerie Queen’s visit, and she is bringing her faerie helpers to give away wings, crowns, hats, wands, books, art supplies, and faerie house kits. The Faerie Queen will appear from the balcony and toss bags of faerie dust and special chocolate pirate coins down for all. There will be a story to read along the trail of faerie houses and music and sno-cones on the porch at Morning Bridge Center.

The 62nd Annual Old Home Days Parade will be held on Friday, August 20, at 5 p.m. All entries must be at North Franklin Park by 4 p.m. The theme is Maine’s 200+1 Birthday. For more information contact Brenda Wilcox at 639-1043 or Dina Goodwin at 639-1011.

Saturday has a full lineup of events including the Annual Lumbering Competition, the Paul G. Whittemore Road Race, the Annual Bike Race, bathtub races at Toothaker Pond, and fireworks at North Franklin Park in the evening.

Some events to wrap up the week on Sunday, August 22, include a Frog Jumping Contest at 10 a.m., the Children’s Parade at 11 a.m., and the Duck Derby at 1 p.m.

Charlie and Kathy Gould, lifelong residents of Phillips, are the Honored Couple for this year’s Old Home Days. They have been involved in their community and served on the OHD committee for four years. They enjoy traveling and spending time with their family.

This year’s Honored Lumberman is Greg Adams, who began logging by hand straight out of high school. Adams began GCA Logging, which is operated by his son Aaron. Greg passed away on August 17 of 2020, and will be recognized and remembered for building one of Franklin County’s most successful logging operations.