Phillips residents elect three new select board members, approve fire station proposal

PHILLIPS – Residents elected three new select board members during the Phillips Annual Town Meeting on Saturday, June 17.

Earlier in the year, citizens requested the select board to hold a special town meeting to see if the town would approve expanding the select board from three members to five members. The town approved the expansion which was then set to take effect at the annual town meeting.

Phillips nominates municipal officials off the floor during the annual town meeting.

Selectman Ray Gaudette was up for re-election, and two additional seats were open. Residents elected Eugene Caton and Ken Bubier for three year terms, and Justin Vachon for a two year term.

For MSAD 58 School Board, incumbent Joe Ford was re-elected for another three year term.

The start of the town meeting, which was set for 10 a.m., was delayed for thirty minutes because clerks ran out of ballots for the voters. Over 120 registered voters attended the town meeting, along with non-voting residents from neighboring communities, some of whom serve on the Phillips Fire Department or in other town roles.

Articles on ‘housekeeping’ items such as the disposal of tax-acquired properties and accepting prepayment of property taxes passed without discussion.

Article 17, which included two possible options for a new fire station at the 15 Russell Street building, was discussed in detail. The article as written allowed for an ‘either/or’ vote to either apply for Congressionally Directed Spending on a proposed total renovation and an addition to the Russell Street building with a 15% local match, or to use the same sum outlined for the local match towards a four bay garage addition to the Russell Street building, allowing the fire department to use the previously-renovated portion of the building as part of the station.

The article was amended to allow the select board to apply for the Congressionally Directed Spending and appropriate $138,750 from the undesignated fund towards half of the matching funds, and if the town does not receive the grant funds, to use that same $138,750 as half of the cost of adding a four bay garage to the Russell Street building.

This amendment allows for the fire station project at Russell Street to move forward without another town meeting vote, although it is expected to be brought back for a town meeting appropriation for the second half of either the matching grant or the four bay garage. The match and the cost of the four bay garage are estimated to be similar.

The amended article passed with a written ballot vote with 75 in favor and 45 opposed.

The town approved appropriating the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds for town improvements, and authorized the select board to apply for a Village Partnership Initiative with Maine Department of Transportation towards repairing sidewalks.

Most of the town budget articles passed as written. After some heated discussion, voters approved a reduction of approximately $28,500 from the salary lines for the road commissioner and the town manager with the intent of setting those salaries at the same level approved last year.

The town also approved a number of charitable donations to local organizations including the Phillips Public Library, the Phillips Area Food Pantry, and the Phillips Old Home Days.

The town meeting adjourned around 1:30 p.m.

This year’s annual town report was dedicated to Dorrie White, who was named the first-ever recipient of the Spirit of America Award for Phillips. White was acknowledged for her commitment and service to the area through her work at the Phillips Area Food Pantry and in other roles. She received a standing ovation when the select board presented the Spirit of America Award during the annual town meeting.