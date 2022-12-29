Phillips residents voice concerns and complaints over road management during recent storm

PHILLIPS – Tuesday night saw a tense select board meeting as dozens of concerned residents packed into the town office to voice their concerns about the management of the roads during the snow storm in mid-December.

This meeting was a regular business meeting for the select board, not a public hearing. The issue of road management during the storm of Dec. 16 and 17 was included on the agenda and public comment was allowed, with the comments and discussion lasting for over an hour and a half.

Before the board opened the meeting for public comment, Rep. Michael Soboleski spoke, per the request of Select Board Chair Ray Gaudette.

Soboleski said that Phillips was not the only town that had problems with the recent storm. He noted that he kept hearing that the town couldn’t pay the road crew enough money. He felt one reason for this was the high tax rate, saying that at one time Phillips was in one of the top tax brackets in the State. A lot of those taxes go to the school district and based on his calculations, it costs nearly $17,000 per child for education in MSAD 58. He said that they needed to take a hard look at the school budget and make hard cuts during the next budget season. He said that they would not be robbing anyone of an education but that they had to look at all the areas in the school budget, including lines like maintenance, transportation, and utilities.

Town Manager Maureen Haley said that the town had advertised for road crew all summer and that they were now operating with a crew of three plus call-in crew, which has been the standard for years. During the storm of December 16 and 17, Haley said there were two crew members sick with the flu; one had to leave, and one worked through it. Their new call-in driver, who has not been shown around the roads yet, was out sick as well.

Haley said that the town has applications open for additional on-call plow drivers.

“We can’t pay what Poland Springs has been paying,” Haley said. “We’re not the only town in this situation.”

It was stated that a call-in plow driver had to have insurance to plow town roads. Later during the meeting Ray asked experienced plow drivers who would be willing to help the town to sign up for plowing. A resident asked if those signing up would be paid, and a definitive answer was not provided during the meeting.

During the storm the town experienced communication issues, Haley said, along with downed trees and power lines. “Communication is the key here and the communication has to be improved a little bit better.”

Ray’s son, Road Commissioner Glenn Gaudette, said he has been doing the job for six years. He has a background of 20 years running his own business working in the woods and doing small-scale plowing.

Glenn said they thought they would only end up with about six inches of snow as it was falling lightly for several hours at first. The road crew came in for a normal work day on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 a.m., then stayed all the way through Friday night and through Saturday before going home.

Around 1:30 to 2 a.m. Saturday morning the snow started coming down hard so that the plow crew could hardly see the roads. They began to have problems with trees down and wires down, and had to shut down the Reeds Mill Road.

Glenn called in another driver, who became stuck on the route, requiring that Glenn pause his own route and go get the truck free. In addition he said he has been training a new crew member, and has been running with a two man crew for quite a while.

At another point Ray said that one of the drivers worked for 30 hours straight before going home, apparently seriously ill. Drivers are instructed to tell the road commissioner about any routes left unplowed and this driver apparently did not do so, so the road commissioner was unaware of the road conditions.

The road crew is paid overtime, but only after they have worked forty hours; Ray said they can work all night long but will not get paid overtime if they haven’t reached the forty hours.

At different points during the public comment Ray said that he would let the ‘pretty ladies’ speak first. At one point a woman in the audience held her hand up and when she was called on to speak, passed it over to a man in the audience so that he would be able to make his statement.

There have been more issues than the recent snow storm, residents said. Under previous road commissioners they have experienced bad storms and seen better management of the roads.

One resident asked what the procedure was for calling a special town meeting to take further action. It was confirmed that the select board could call a special town meeting, or a petition could be signed by 10 or more percent of the town’s registered voters.

Another resident said that she had applied for the road crew as she had her commercial driver’s license but she was told she didn’t have enough experience plowing to take the job.

Several residents voiced that they did not see a town plow truck on their roads for 24 to 72 hours.

Eugene Caton asked why the town of Phillips doesn’t have a salt shed like neighboring communities. He also asked what the status of the grader was, saying that it was necessary for clearing the roads correctly.

Residents said that when a grader was brought in, it was the State grader, not the town equipment. It was confirmed by town officials that the town of Phillips does have a grader.

Private contractors were reportedly unable to reach driveways to plow for their clients. One contractor said that it was the most difficult storm he could recall in many years. He said that to access some of his plow jobs, he had to clear town roads. The places he plowed took two or three times longer than usual and he got stuck several times and had to dig himself out due to the severity of the storm.

Susy Sanders said that it sounded like the town was not aware of the road conditions because they do not drive around to check the roads, and that she would like that added to the job description. Ray responded that if they doubled the road commissioner’s pay, maybe he could both plow and drive around to check the roads.

Kurt Searles, who lives on the Parlin Road, said that he has a video camera on his house that points at the road. He reported that he last saw a town plow truck on Friday at 3:30 in the afternoon and did not see another town plow truck until Tuesday at 4 p.m., adding that private contractors and residents plowed out the Parlin Road.

Searles, along with other residents, stated there were no updates to the town website or from government officials to the social media group that centers around Phillips. A resident pointed out that the Town of Kingfield successfully uses social media to communicate with citizens; this recently included updating residents on the status of plow equipment break-downs in Kingfield during the same storm.

Multiple residents pointed out that surrounding towns, Kingfield, Strong, Avon, and the unorganized territories in Salem, Madrid and East Madrid, experienced equipment issues and had better road conditions.

A resident asked if it was a conflict of interest for the town to hire the son of the board chair for the road commissioner position.

Ray said that it was not a conflict of interest as he does not oversee the road commissioner and does not tell him what to do. He said the select board has no authority over public works, as that falls directly under the town manager.

Haley urged caution as the board cannot publicly discuss personnel issues; this would require an executive session per privacy laws. She said that they are addressing the communications issue, but they are looking at limited numbers of people to work and they do not want to force someone out of a position.

Phillips Fire Chief Jim Gould stated that the fire department would be there, would reach people, and would save lives.

Jessica Cain, who lives on Pinkham Hill Road, said that the roads have been an ongoing issue. In years past, the road conditions have meant students could not get to school on time; she stated that this has not been an issue for other towns in the district. After the more recent storm with heavy rains and snow, she said that Pinkham Hill Road was badly iced over for the whole weekend before it was finally sanded on Monday.

“It’s not like this the first time. It’s not like this twenty-eight inches was the big straw that broke the camel’s back,” Cain said. “It’s been an ongoing problem.”

A resident asked about the town’s backup plans in the event that the plow crews are out sick or the equipment fails. Crew members work while sick, but if they cannot, the select board members are allowed to get in the trucks and plow routes. If equipment fails, the town would likely find a private contractor. Another resident acknowledged that the road commissioner was sick during the storm and worked through it, and asked if the town could have someone, possibly one of the select board members, back him up with checking road conditions.

A resident asked if the town could invest in a tracking system to monitor truck locations and to be able to find a truck if the driver had an emergency and was unable to make contact with the road commissioner. He said there are different systems and devices available.

Route 142 is supposed to be the first road plowed on the route, and the last road plowed before the driver goes home. This was apparently not the case during the mid-December storm. It was noted that a tracking system of some sort would help ensure that routes are being plowed appropriately.

“Believe me, we want to do better,” Glenn said. “Some of these roads that did not get plowed, had I known about it, I’d have been out there doing it myself.”

A resident asked where more information would be available after the board reviews all the information shared during the meeting and makes a decision on how to move forward. Haley indicated that when they have something put together, it would be shared on the town’s website.