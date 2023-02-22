Phillips to hold special town meeting on expanding select board

PHILLIPS – A special town meeting will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center on March 6 at 6 p.m., to decide on a proposal to expand the select board from three to five members.

At the regularly scheduled select board meeting on February 14, a warrant was signed by the select board to call a special town meeting. The meeting was requested at a prior select board meeting by a group of residents that would like to see the board membership increased from three to five.

The group requested a resolution from the board, at that meeting, to move forward with a special town meeting on their own as opposed to the group organizing a citizen’s petition.

According to a notice provided by the town, two additional board members will result in an increase of $6,000 in stipend cost and additional funds raised in training, travel and insurance line items.

If the residents vote to expand the select board, the change would be expected to go into effect at the annual town meeting in June.

An additional warrant article at the special town meeting asks the town to increase the amount of the contingency account by $20,000. The amount approved at the June 16, 2022 Annual Town Meeting was $30,000, so the total balance would be $50,000.

The contingency is a cushion for unanticipated and emergency spending. In January, the town covered upfront costs of $17,918.20 out of this account to bring the partially collapsed building on Main Street to the ground. Sustained increased fuel, heating, electric and repair costs make it ‘prudent’ to have these funds replaced. These funds would come from the town’s undesignated surplus account.

The warrant can be viewed at the Town of Phillips website.