Phillips Transfer Station receives new compactor

PHILLIPS – The Phillips Transfer Station has been working with a new compactor, the piece of equipment was installed mid-August by Atlantic Recycling Equipment, LLC., and replaces a compactor that had been purchased in the late 1990’s from Carrabassett Valley.

Property owners and residents of Phillips, Avon and Madrid Township are served by the station. Agreements are in place for the use of the station for Avon and Madrid Township with the cost percentage determined by the most recent census. Capital Project funds in Phillips were used toward the cost of the upgrade. Avon and Madrid Township contributed at the above mentioned census percentage; 28% and 10.4% respectively.

This is a timely update as there has been an increase of property turnover in the tri-towns with more camps and seasonal homes occupied. Permits are necessary to utilize the facility. These can be obtained at the Phillips Town Office by bringing in a current registration for the vehicle in use and proof of residency or ownership. The permit cost is currently $1.00.

Residents using the OBW box should remember that the container is meant for incidental disposal as opposed to mass demolition. If you have more than two pickup loads of demo to dispose of it is required that you arrange for your own container. The intent is for many to use the container. The Attendants have been directed to refuse loads that are beyond the limit.

Kailen Morin and Jason Haines will be working during hours of operation to direct people to the proper disposal of the items. Normal hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.