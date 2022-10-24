Phillips veteran releases first book

PHILLIPS – Black Snowflakes Smothering A Torch is a raw, biting workmanship by veteran Ryan Stovall. The book releases on November 1, 2022.

The book will be carried in Devenay, Doak & Garrett, and a reading will be held at Twice Sold Tales in Farmington on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Black Snowflakes Smothering A Torch: How To Talk To Your Veteran – A Primer is a short collection of poems that paint a vivid and intense portrait.

The conversations between veterans and civilians can be difficult to navigate. Black Snowflakes Smothering A Torch presupposes that many of the issues veterans face come not from the trauma they may have experienced but from the hypocrisies inherent in American civilian culture itself. Stovall hopes that his book will help to facilitate that dialogue by offering a reference for civilians looking to understand and a voice for veterans hoping to explain.

The longest poem, titled Black Snowflakes, is a wandering exploration of Stovall’s experiences in combat and in his return to civilian life. “I kind of let myself go there,” Stovall says.

The poem Black Snowflakes is a lengthy poetic dialogue where Stovall converses with the reader. Among the pages of the poem is the following sentence, an example of Stovall’s skill as he paints a strong, vivid picture.

most of us return

penning nothing but operation orders

planning missions to the post office

Stovall began writing poems as a form of therapeutic self-expression following his return from Pakistan in 2016. He resides in Phillips with his family and laughingly stated that he chases children around for a living as he finishes out his college education. He continues to write and has recently completed the first draft of a novel, which was about as exciting and satisfying as publishing his first book of poems.

Advance praise for Black Snowflakes Smothering A Torch:

Beautiful, brutal, and moving, Ryan Stovall’s Black Snowflakes is critical reading from a perspective that is almost never articulated with such astonishing raw honesty.

— Phil Klay, National Book Award winning author of Redeployment

To raise the imaginative stakes so that they pierce the rhetorical stakes in America’s recent, literally far-fetched wars takes an emotional determination that if not off-the-charts is pushing very, very hard. That would be Ryan Stovall’s “primer,” a book of poems leaving no room for the poet to hide nor the reader who undertakes these powerful, relentless, troubling yet enthralling pages. The title poem is a flat-out tour-de-force, a voice that will be heard and will not let go, that aims to cut through the sanctimony, hypocrisy, indifference and bluster that deny the reality of going-to-war and returning-from-war and that testifies to one man’s dedication to write well and truly and go on, aware that “going on” is one more euphemism. This “primer” is epic in its awareness of all the complicity that war requires.

—Baron Wormser, author of Tom o’ Vietnam

Ryan Stovall’s debut collection is both confession and accusation. Joke and sometimes bitter punch line. While the poems set out to educate the lay reader on how to talk to their veteran, they also service cathartic self-excavation. When Stovall writes, “So trembling I begin my work at this new cure / knowing no more of singing / than a leaf knows of frost” he marks a route for veterans learning to speak to themselves again.

—Graham Barnhart, author of The War Makes Everyone Lonely

About the book: A primer serving to facilitate dialogue between those who have experienced the crushing arms of war and those who have not. At its foundation Black Snowflakes presupposes that many issues veterans face when reintegrating come not from the veteran’s traumas but from the hypocrisies inherent to American civilian culture itself. As such Black Snowflakes represents an invaluable starting point, one that will serve as both a reference for civilians seeking to understand and as a voice for veterans hoping to explain.

About the author: Ryan Stovall is a former adventurer, world traveler, and Green Beret twice decorated for valor and awarded two Purple Hearts. Since returning from Pakistan in 2016 he has found writing to be a therapeutic outlet for coping with PTSD. His poetry won the 2018 Wright Award from Line of Advance and has appeared in Rosebud, The Cape Rock, Here Comes Everyone, and other journals and anthologies. Ryan writes and lives with his family in Western Maine.

