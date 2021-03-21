Photographer’s patience pays off

FeaturesPhotographer’s patience pays off by AdministratorMarch 21, 20211 min readDeer in Livermore search for leftover acorns. (Photo by Dennis York)Brown and white deer match the brown and white field in Livermore. (Photo by Dennis York)Heavily pecked tree. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)Sharing a favorite spot. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)I finally got a picture of this very young bobcat in Rangeley, which was not an easy thing to do. Sitting still is not what they do. (Photo by Jim Knox )Suddenly, while taking pictures of the little bobcat, mom, I guess thinks it’s time to stop and gets closer! (Photo by Jim Knox )Mom gets between this teenage bobcat and its intruder (me!). Soon they both run off. (Photo by Jim Knox ) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.