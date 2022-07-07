Pierpole Day returns this Saturday with parade, fireworks and many events

STRONG — Pierpole Day returns on Saturday, July 9, with events and activities running all day. A grand parade will make its way through town in the evening, with a fireworks show to round off the night.

As the story goes, Pierpole was the indigenous person who first greeted European settlers to the Sandy River Valley area. His kindness helped to establish the settlement, and the celebration is named in his honor. A copy of the deposition reportedly signed by Pierpole is on display at the Strong Historical Building.

After a couple years of struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadine Pillsbury, one of the event organizers, reports that this year is a return to the pre-COVID glory.

Pierpole Day was too important to let go, Pillsbury said. Members of the community stepped up to help plan and organize the event, with around a dozen folks attending the planning meetings over the last few months.

The morning will start out with a 5K walk, hosted by the Healthy Community Coalition and the Strong Health Center. Registration for the event starts at 8 a.m., and the walk starts at 9.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be horse drawn carriage rides at the Strong Elementary School.

At 10 a.m., the duck race starts at the Ledges and ends by the Legion building. Ducks may be bought for $5 each.

Gamble Creek will play live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foster Memorial Building. Crooked Bill will take the stage from 1 to 3 p.m.

A petting zoo, with pony rides for $10, will be at the Strong Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the same time, the Literacy Volunteers and Community Concepts will hold a Book Walk for kids at the school. Walks will take place at 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 12:30 p.m.

Faith Works, in the former Beal General Store building, will have hot dogs and burgers, ice cream, water and live music from 1 to 3 p.m.

Strong Fire Department is hosting a chicken BBQ from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Legion will host a car show from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Legion baseball field. There will be live music from the Tom Ball Band and Wicked Good Grub will serve up food. The car show is a cruise-in event with people’s choice awards in first, second, and third place. There will be prizes and trophies. The band Autumn Addicts will play at the ball field from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wicked Good Grub will serve up food until 8 p.m.

Some events run throughout the whole day. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Strong United Methodist Church will have free family fun events including a bounce house, volleyball, and a waterslide. At the Foster Memorial Building there will be a book sale from 10 to 3, a craft and vendor sale from 10 to 5, and corn hole games from 10 to 6. In addition, there will be cotton candy, popcorn, and fried dough available at the Foster Memorial Building throughout the day. The Historical Building will be open all day, along with a lawn sale.

At 5 p.m., the parade line up and registration begins at the ATV and snowmobile parking area on Starbird Flats on Route 145. There is no registration fee.

The parade theme is ‘What does kindness look like to you?’ and there will be first, second, third, and fourth place prizes awarded.

The Dunlap Highland Band, who marched in the Strong Bicentennial Parade in 2001, will return this year. Pillsbury reported they are very excited to have the band back this year.

The parade starts promptly at 6 p.m. and runs from Starbird Flats to Main Street, through town, and up River Street to the fire station. The fire station marks the end of the parade route and floats will disperse from there.

The evening will end with fireworks at the Legion baseball field at 9 p.m.