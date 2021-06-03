Plant sale to benefit UMF campus garden

FARMINGTON – Students at the University of Maine at Farmington will be hosting a plant sale this week to benefit the newly established community garden on South Street.

The UMF Community Garden began during summer 2020 when COVID-19 caused students to garden not on campus, but at their own homes. Summer 2020 students worked together to develop plans for the current garden. UMF courses have been working on the garden since. Over 100 pounds of vegetables were harvested and donated in the garden’s first year. The plant sale will support the management of the garden, including the purchasing of tools, seeds and other supplies.

“The purpose of the UMF Campus Garden is four-fold: one, to grow food for our community (UMF students and the larger Farmington community); two, to provide students with authentic experiential learning opportunities; three, to create a teaching and learning environment devoted to the exploration of vital issues such as food justice and environmental sustainability; and four to provide a beautiful natural setting on campus for the nurturing of mind and spirit,” UMF Campus Garden Director Gretchen Legler said.

In addition to lots of planting and sowing, students have also begun a rainwater collection system, created a local foods brochure aimed at college students, hosted seasonal Open Houses, designed and built a garden shed, solicited community donations, written blogs and papers about the garden experience, and begun site preparation for a greenhouse that will extend the garden’s growing season.

Professor Misty Beck’s current May Term course has designed a native pollinator bed they will be planting on Thursday.

“Students researched native plant varieties to find ones with a range of seasonal bloom, height, and color,” Beck said. “The whole garden should be abuzz with flowers, butterflies, bees, and other insects!”

A true campus-wide project, the garden has been used by other courses in Education and Geography as well. Future teachers planted two perennial flower beds, and Geography students used the garden for temperature readings for a microclimate poster and report.

The sale will take place on Thursday, June 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All plants will be sold by donation and purchases can be made by cash or check.