Plants, Paintings and Public Involvement: upcoming Farmington Public Library events

FARMINGTON – Over the next several weeks, the Farmington Public Library will be hosting three events aimed at bolstering the future of the library and allowing the community to gather safely.

On April 23, the library is hosting a spring and summer art show, featuring the late Stanley Keirstead’s artwork. Members of the community can purchase tickets for groups of six people for $20. The groups will be allowed 45 minutes inside the library at 5, 6 or 7 p.m. to peruse the 27 paintings which will be on display. Prior to the art show, local photographer Derek Hayes offered to take photographs of the pieces. Using his prints, the library made calendars that will be for sale on the night of the art show. The money that will be made off of the tickets and any calendar sales will go towards the building improvement fund.

“There’s always something that can be improved here,” said Library Board Chair Barbara Marshall.

After Keristead died last year, his estate donated the artwork to the library, but with restrictions due to the pandemic, this will be the first time the art has been accessible for viewing. Kierstead’s daughter, Andrea, is also planning to attend the event.

“Stanley had a lot of fans in town and so she figured that people might want her to be there. She’ll be there in case anyone has any questions about the artwork or if anyone just wants to reminisce with her,” said Marshall.

The library has been hosting a raffle for one of Kierstead’s pieces and the final drawing will also take place during the art show. The rest of the pieces will not be for sale at this time, but the library plans to facilitate this at a later date.

“Right now, we just want to expose the public to the art. We’ll plan to sell it later,” said Marshall.

On April 15 at 6 p.m., the library will host its annual Corporator’s Meeting virtually, instead of in person. The annual report will be discussed, and the public is welcome to attend and ask general questions about the library. Members of the community are invited to fill out a form to be a corporator, who has the power to vote on new and returning library board members.

“Anyone can attend, but voters need to fill out the appropriate paperwork,” said Marshall.

Anyone interested in being a corporator should email Marshall to receive the form: bfmarshall63@gmail.com. The zoom link for the meeting will be posted both on the library’s website and their Facebook page.

On May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 pm., the library will host its spring plant sale, where all sales will also go towards the building improvement fund.