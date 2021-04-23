Plogging: Worth it in the long run

INDUSTRY – Though Earth Day is only officially recognized one day each year, many people celebrate regularly by choosing a lifestyle that reflects those values. For some, those choices are big, such as investing in electric cars, or installing solar panels to harvest their own energy. For others, the lifestyle shifts are small, but impactful.

“It started when I realized how much trash I was seeing. I decided that was enough,” Industry resident Dan Palmer said.

Palmer is an unofficial “plogger”, though the 70-year-old wasn’t aware of the term.

“Plogging” is the act of picking up litter while jogging. The trendy activity started in Sweden in 2016, and is a mesh of two Swedish verbs- “plocka upp” which translates to pick up, and “jogga” which translates to jog.

Palmer may not be fluent in Swedish, but his exercise routine certainly aligns with the trend.

“When I go by a dumpster I empty the bag…I just got so tired of seeing it,” he said. “It slows down my jogging, but in the long run it’s worth it.”

So far this year Palmer estimates he’s filled and emptied roughly 40 Hannaford bags, which are manageable to carry while jogging, he said. He’s been a lifetime jogger, heading out three or four times per week for a regular route through the outskirts and downtown Farmington. Palmer said he’s not a serious runner, he doesn’t track miles or time or anything like that. But he finds it relaxing.

“I don’t want this to come out the wrong way, but when I’m running, nobody can bother me,” he said.

The relaxing pastime has taken on new meaning as Palmer has started the habit of collecting trash. The avid United Way volunteer doesn’t see it as heroic though. It’s just something that makes sense to do.

“I’m not trying to change the world or anything. It’s just what I can do.”