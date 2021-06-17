Police investigate accidential shooting death of child in Temple

TEMPLE – Emergency crew were called to a Forest Hill Road home after receiving the report of a child who died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Thursday, June 17, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to assist the Franklin County’s Sheriff’s Office with an accidental shooting that happened at a home on Forest Hill Road in Temple.

After conducting interviews and collecting evidence State Police believe the child died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. Other family members were in the residence at the time of the shooting, according to spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Friday.