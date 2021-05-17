Police requesting help in search for missing Farmington teen

FARMINGTON – A 13-year-old girl is missing according to a press release from the Farmington Police Department sent late Monday morning.

Mckenzee Wheeler is described as having shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’4″ and 135 pounds. Mckenzee was last seen in Farmington on Thursday, May 13, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a black baseball hat with a purple Dodge emblem. She is believed to be in the company of friends.

Any information on Mckenzee’s whereabouts should be reported to Franklin County Communications Center at 778-6140.