Police say that New Vineyard man sought in relation to 2021 death killed himself

NEW VINEYARD – Police said that a local man killed himself Friday afternoon while they were attempting to locate and arrest him on a murder charge relating to the June 2021 death of his wife.

According to information released by the Maine Department of Public Safety Friday evening, Maine State Police and the Major Crimes Unit attempted to locate Wilfred Daggett Jr., 43 of New Vineyard, at approximately 1:45 p.m. in order to arrest him on a charge of murder. The charge reportedly related to a June 1, 2021 incident that resulted in the death of his wife, Collette Daggett, 43 of New Vineyard.

According to statements released by police at that time, Wilfred Daggett contacted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of June 1, 2021, to report that his vehicle was submerged in a pond off Miller Road and to request medical assistance for himself and his wife. Collette Daggett was found lying on the shore of the pond and was determined by first responders to be deceased. Wilfred Daggett was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital and later released.

According to Friday’s release, MSP troopers located and attempted to stop Wilfred Daggett’s vehicle that afternoon. Daggett fled, police said, and was last seen traveling on Route 234 in New Vineyard.

The MSP Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team made contact via telephone with Daggett and attempted negotiate his surrender without success, police said. Daggett was found several hours later in his vehicle, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.