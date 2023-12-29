Preliminary estimates for December 18 storm damages over $3 million in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Following the December 18 storm, the deadline to submit initial damage estimates for FEMA was Wednesday, December 27. On Thursday, December 28, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency reported that over $3 million in damages to local and municipal infrastructure have been reported to the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

The initial damage estimate for local and county-owned roads and infrastructure within Franklin County – not including state highways and state infrastructure within the county – was reported at $3,091,393.58.

These numbers are the preliminary assessments and estimates from the municipalities. These figures have been submitted to MEMA, who will then work with the Governor’s Office to submit a request to the President for a major disaster declaration if all the criteria is met. The preliminary $3 million estimate for Franklin County is subject to change if FEMA becomes involved and the FEMA team works through the process of assessing and validating damages.

To receive a federal disaster declaration, among other criteria the state must reach a threshold of $2,506,704.56 in estimated damages. This figure is made up of estimates for local, county, and state damages. In addition, to be eligible for the disaster declaration, individual counties must have damage estimates exceeding a threshold determined for each county by FEMA. For Franklin County, that threshold is $135,498.

The process moves quickly in the initial stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available.