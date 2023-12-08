Preparing for ‘what if’ – Franklin County EMA provides information on warming centers and emergency shelters

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With the coldest months coming up, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is providing information for municipal officials and for the general public regarding warming centers and overnight shelters.

A town or municipality can coordinate and open a warming shelter independently, without the involvement of the American Red Cross. The American Red Cross has the option of opening a regional shelter at one of four predetermined locations in the county. A Red Cross shelter would be fully funded, operated, staffed, and managed by the Red Cross; however, unless there is a wide-spread need across the county, it is unlikely that the Red Cross would set up a shelter.

During a disaster or extreme weather event, members of the community may need basic life-safety resources outside of their own homes, such as shelter from weather, food and water, and electrical power for medical devices and charging electronics. In those instances, a municipality or community organization can help by opening a warming center or an overnight shelter. These can be located in a municipal fire station, town office, community center, or church building, depending on what the community has available and what they expect to need.

For Organizing a Shelter:

Franklin County EMA offers the following ‘what if’ questions for municipal officials and those looking to establish a shelter to consider:

– Do I have a Disaster/Emergency Shelter Plan? If yes, is it still viable to utilize?

– Are primary and secondary Disaster/Emergency Shelter facilities identified in our community?

– Are the primary and secondary Disaster/Emergency Shelter facilities available for use?

– What resources are available to support Cooling and Warming Centers or Sheltering in our community?

– For those unable to Shelter, such as older people or those requiring medical care, are resources available to support Shelter in Place?

– During extreme heat and cold periods, are there identified Cooling and Warming Centers available to provide a safe place to escape the weather?

– Are facilities available and accessible for those most vulnerable in our community, such as the elderly, families with small children, ill, and unhoused individuals?

Franklin County EMA can help develop or review an emergency plan in the event that an emergency or disaster occurs at the warming center or shelter, to ensure that occupants and volunteer staff know what to do and how to ensure safety of all occupants. In addition, Franklin County EMA has access to supplies and materials that can be useful for a warming center or shelter, such as generators, power strips, and cots and blankets.

If you need any assistance in planning for cooling and warming centers or disaster/emergency

shelters, please reach out to Bill Guindon, Maine Emergency Management Agency Mass Care Coordinator, at 207-458-2867 or email william.guindon@maine.gov.

It is very helpful to report all cooling and warming centers or disaster/emergency shelter openings by email at: CenterShelter.OpenNotification@maine.gov. This email address is monitored 24/7 and the information is shared with 211 Maine to help spread the word about the open shelter.

For the Public:

During extreme weather and other disasters in which it is unsafe to remain at your primary residence, information about open shelters can be found by calling 211 which connects you to resources close by. If there is not an open shelter close by, contact your local town office to ask if one can be opened, or go to the nearest open location. It is also important to note that a shelter or warming center will not turn you away even if you are not a resident of that town.

Warming centers and overnight shelters in Franklin County are staffed by volunteers and are typically set up on an as-needed basis with flexible hours. Contact 211 or your local town office or emergency management director for more information.

Other warming centers operate on a regular schedule through the coldest months to provide a warm space and opportunity to socialize, in addition to opening during extreme weather events.

Interested in volunteering? Every warming center and shelter that is not run by the Red Cross is staffed by community volunteers. Contact your local town office or emergency management director to see how you can help.

The following communities have worked with Franklin County EMA to prepare warming centers that could be opened as-needed. Other communities may be developing their operational plans to open a center, so it is recommended to connect with your local officials to check on the status and availability of a warming center if needed.

Dixfield

East Dixfield Fire Station

928 US-2 East Dixfield, ME 04227

Eustis

Eustis Community Center

88 Main Street Stratton, ME 04982

Farmington

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

133 Middle Street, Farmington, ME 04938

Industry

Industry Fire Station

399 W Mills Rd, Industry, ME 04938

New Sharon

New Sharon Fire Station

11 School Lane, New Sharon, ME 04955

Rangeley

Rangeley Fire Station

15 School Street, Rangeley, ME 04970

Strong

Strong Fire Station

16 River Street, Strong, ME 04983

Weld

Weld Town Office

23 Mill Street, Weld, ME 04285

Franklin County EMA will also share information about current shelter openings and other updates on their Facebook page and website.

Remember: in an emergency or life-threatening situation, call 911.