Preparing for winter: vehicle emergency supply kit

FRANKLIN COUNTY – As we look ahead at another New England winter, now is a good time to evaluate your vehicle and make sure you’re prepared for roadside emergencies. While the highways and back roads here in Franklin County offer sweeping views and scenic landscapes, they are less-than-ideal places to be stranded, especially if one is unprepared.

The National Safety Council recommends an emergency supply kit, containing tools and supplies for both the vehicle and the passengers.

Don’t worry: you’re not going to pack a full automotive shop in your vehicle. The goal is to have tools and supplies to make quick roadside repairs possible, and to increase safety if you have to wait for a tow truck or emergency services. Things to consider include jumper cables, a basic household tool kit, flash lights and extra batteries, reflective triangles or cones, a tow rope, duct tape, and an automotive fire extinguisher. These items are available at a department store, hardware store, or automotive supply store.

Most vehicles are equipped with a spare tire, a scissor jack or tripod jack, and a wheel wrench or tire iron. Make sure these are the correct size for your vehicle and in good condition, and that your spare tire is properly inflated. (Your local mechanic may be able to assist with this if necessary.)

Even if you don’t know how or are unable to change a tire or jump a battery, having the tools available makes it easier for others to assist you.

Being stranded in extreme weather – either hot or cold – can be a serious health hazard for you and your passengers. In bad weather or in areas with no cell signal, it may be some time before help arrives; being prepared can save your life.

Dehydration is a threat at any time, so keep drinking water in your vehicle year-round. In the winter, plastic containers are generally better than metal or glass, as the plastic can expand and contract with the freezing water with less risk of the container breaking. Smaller bottles can fit in cup holders which are often near the heating vents, allowing the water to thaw faster.

Non-perishable, high-energy foods such as dried fruit, nuts, and hard candy are good options in case you become stranded for hours. Take any food allergies into consideration when packing food items. It’s also a good idea to store food in a tight metal tin to keep out pests.

Other things to consider include a reflective vest, a rain coat or poncho, cell phone car charger, a couple blankets, and a first aid kit. The National Safety Council suggests that a basic first aid kit should have gauze, bandages, tape, scissors, non-latex gloves, tweezers, and instant cold compresses. You may also want to include aspirin, hydrocortisone, and antibiotic ointment. Check the dates on any medications and ointments to make sure they are still good.

Most of these items can be stored in a duffel bag or a backpack in the trunk of the car or the back seat.

Cold weather does require some additional considerations. A snow brush and window scraper, a shovel, cold weather windshield washer fluid, warm clothing, good gloves or mittens, a hat and coat, and sand or cat litter for traction are always a good idea. In addition, keeping your gas tank at least half-full will give you a safety buffer and allow you to run the vehicle to keep warm.

Your emergency supply kit should have the basics, but it can be further customized based on your needs. For example, if you routinely travel with small children, you might consider extra blankets, diapers, appropriate snacks, and a change of clothes for each child. I regularly travel with my dog, so a water dish, extra water, high-energy treats, a leash, and a blanket for her are important things in my emergency kit.

The National Safety Council recommends that your emergency supply kit be checked and restocked every six months. Personally, I like to do that around the same time I have my winter tires changed over in October and April; it’s an easy way for me to remember to check over everything in my vehicle and make sure I’m prepared for the months ahead.

If you do find yourself stranded, stay with your vehicle; it provides safety and shelter, and makes it easier for help to find you.

Take steps to be visible. While running your hazard lights helps with visibility, it can potentially run down your battery. Safety LED flashlights are readily available and have a long battery life; consider finding a model that has a flash mode and magnets to hold it to the exterior of your vehicle. Place the lights in a prominent place on the side or roof of your vehicle facing the roadway and try to make sure the light can be seen from both directions.

If you are stranded in a winter storm, the National Weather Service recommends running the engine for about ten minutes every hour for heat. While running the engine, open the window a little bit to allow for fresh air to circulate and avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. In addition, make sure the exhaust pipe is clear of snow and other blockages. A reflective triangle or cone outside your vehicle may not be helpful if the conditions are windy, but tying a bright piece of cloth to your door or antenna can help.

You are not packing a full automotive shop or the contents of an ambulance in the trunk of your car. The goal is to help you stay safe while you wait for assistance. Take your needs into consideration, including the space you have available in your vehicle.

No one ever plans on getting stranded, but taking the time to be prepared can make a world of difference if it does happen.

For additional information on emergency preparedness, check out this program from Mt. Blue TV. Host Tom Saviello speaks with Timothy Hardy, Director of the Franklin County Emergency Management, Thomas Doak, Deputy Fire Chief of the Wilton, Maine Fire Department, and Joshua Bell, of Northern Lights Stove and Recreation, to discuss what you need to have ready in an emergency, the basics of fire safety, and the specifics of maintaining your propane, pellet, or wood stove and fireplace.