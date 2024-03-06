Presidential primary and local ballot results for Tuesday, March 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Super Tuesday, March 5, was the Presidential Primary election, and voters also weighed in on some local ballots. All of the results for the primary and local ballots will be reported here.

A local ballot question for Kingfield – to see if voters would favor the contract zoning application submitted by Workforce Housing Coalition Western Maine Mountains (WHCWMM) – failed, with 129 in favor and 263 opposed, with one blank. The total number of votes cast on this ballot question were 393. Kingfield has an estimated 960 residents, per the 2020 census; based on these figures, approximately 40% of the Kingfield population voted on this question.

This was the first year Maine has held a semi-open primary, in which unenrolled voters could choose either a Democrat primary or Republican primary ballot without enrolling in that party.

Democrat Primary results:

Biden, Joseph R., Jr – 957

Phillips, Dean B. – 97

Republican Primary results:

Binkley, Ryan L. – 4

DeSantis, Ron – 23

Haley, Nikki R. – 608

Ramaswamy, Vivek G. – 8

Trump, Donald J. – 1,518

These numbers are preliminary results for Franklin County and neighboring communities. Carrabassett Valley, Dallas Plantation, Farmington, Industry, Jay, Kingfield, New Vineyard, New Sharon, Phillips, Rangeley Plantation, Temple, Weld, and Wilton have reported results as of 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Results are still pending for Avon, Carthage, Chesterville, Coplin Plantation, Eustis, Rangeley, Sandy River Plantation, and Strong.