Primary elections, school budget votes Tuesday

FARMINGTON – The state primary elections are being held tomorrow along with the local RSU 9 and MSAD 58 budget votes.

Members of the Republican and Democratic parties will determine their candidates for the ballot this fall, all districts but one have the choice of a candidate or a write-in. There are two Republican candidates for the Second Congressional district primary, with voters having the choice between Elizabeth Caruso or Bruce Poliquin.

The RSU 9 Board of Directors is proposing a $39.99 million budget to voters which represents an increase of 2.91% from the current fiscal year, with added revenue streams such as state funding and balance forwards, the increase for taxpayers would be .62%.

MSAD 58 voters will decide on a proposed budget of $10,144,846 for the 2022-2023 year. That number represents an 8.058% increase from the current fiscal year, an increase of 3.800% for local taxpayers.

The following is a list of voting locations:

CARRBASSETT VALLEY — Town Office, 1001 Carriage Road

CHESTERVILLE — Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road

FARMINGTON — Community Center, 127 Middle Street

INDUSTRY — Town Office 1033 Industry Road

JAY — Community Building, 13 Community Drive

KINGFIELD — Webster Hall 38 School Street

NEW SHARON — Town Office 11 School Lane

NEW VINEYARD — Town Office, 20 Lake Street

PHILLIPS — Town Office 124 Main Street

RANGELEY — Town Office, 15 School Street

STRATTON — 88 Main Street

STRONG — Forster Memorial Building 14 S Main Street

TEMPLE — Town Office 258 Temple Road

WELD — Town Office, 23 Mill Street

WILTON — Town Office, 158 Weld Road