‘Probably the best first day ever’ for back-to-school students and staff

FRANKLIN COUNTY – For students in the lower grades, Wednesday was the first day of the 2023-2024 school year. Overall reports from school administrators were favorable, with W.G. Mallet School Principal Tracy Williams saying, “This was probably the best ever first day.”

Williams continued, “Children seemed to do an amazing job separating from parents – which can be really hard for some of the Kindergartners in particular. They really adjusted well to returning, even on a day when it was very rainy and hard to do outdoor recesses. Staff kept remarking about what an outstanding day it was and noted the smiling faces.”

Maggie Adams, the principal at Day Mountain Regional Middle School, said that the middle school had a fabulous first day that started with a dance party and community building activities in the gym. This marks the start of the second year of DMRMS’s operations and Adams is excited to see the students learn and grow both in the classroom and outside.

“We encourage students to find ways to get involved beyond the classroom in order to forge stronger community bonds and build lifelong skills that will aid them in their adult lives,” Adams wrote in a letter sent to parents after the first day.

At Mt. Abram High School, fifty freshman students started the year on Wednesday, with the other grades returning to school on Thursday. Principal Tim Richards said that the freshman class spent the day meeting staff and learning the layout of the building.

Richards said that the day ended with a community building activity in the gym. This activity was taken from the BARR (Building Assets Reducing Risk) training that many of the high school staff participated in last week prior to the start of school.

In addition to grades K-12 returning to school across the county this week, University of Maine at Farmington welcomed students back to the college campus this past weekend.

This past weekend’s rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm at University of Maine at Farmington as new and current students came to campus to move into the residence halls and prepare for the school year. Orientation leaders, administrators, faculty, staff and student volunteers all turned out to help incoming students feel welcome and at home. Chompers, the UMF beaver mascot, was a big hit!

Four members of the Maine National Guard volunteered to join the University community in assisting students and their families with the move. Sargeant 1st Class Austin Plourd from Skowhegan said they were excited to be of service.

“This was a great opportunity to reach out to help. Members of the Maine National Guard value volunteering throughout the community and this was a special day for us as the new UMF students become a part of the college community,” said Plourd.

Once moved in, students picked up their student ID and gathered information on financial aid, working on campus, applying for a parking pass, campus meal plans and more. They had a chance to relax with lunch in the main dining area in the Student Center and attend information sessions, a welcome ceremony and the President’s reception. Outdoor adventures, events on the Campus Green and a Welcome Bash rounded off the weekend.

“There’s nothing like move-in day on campus,” said Lisa Ellrich, assistant vice president for enrollment and director of Admission. “Students bring their clothes, books, music, ideals and aspirations. In the next four years they will carve out a career and make life-long friends. It’s the first day of a great opportunity for them and an extremely rewarding one for us!”

The Daily Bulldog and Mt. Blue TV would like to wish everyone a successful school year.