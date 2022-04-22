Project underway to improve World War monument

FARMINGTON – A collaborative stakeholders group has been formed to develop plans for the Teague World War One Memorial on Route 27.

The Franklin County Commissioners approved an initial $20,000 in American Rescue Act Plan funds towards the restoration project of the monument and park.

The first stakeholders meeting included Lance Harvell, county commissioner; Andrew Goodridge with the American Legion; and Libby Kaut, Marion Hutchinson, Beth Myers, Regina Longyear, and Rachel McClellan from the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club. During the meeting they prioritized the projects they wanted to accomplish, and appointed Hutchinson and Myers as project managers.

The project has several quotes for areas of the restoration. Some of the organizations have donated their time and service, others have offered reduced prices for the project. Robert Zundel has volunteered as a consultant for the restoration. Farmington Code Enforcement Officer Steve Kaiser and Farmington Public Works Department will assist.

The Sign Store and Flag Center in Auburn have supplied a new flag pole and a flag. Lighting will be arranged so the flag is illuminated at all times.

Farmington Water Department will retrofit the water line and spigot to a lower level for a less obtrusive visual effect.

David Eaton with Arbor Mountain Tree Services, Mike’s Stump Grinding, and Foster Tech’s Forestry Division worked together to remove two large trees from the lot. McClure’s Tree Nursery in Kingfield will plant spruce trees on the lot; one of the concerns was to enhance the focus on the monument, so the trees have been planned out with that in mind.

Living Acres from New Sharon donated six bags of soil to use with tree planting. EL Vining & Son will handle the landscaping, and will install two accessible parking spots.

Wiles Funeral Home will be cleaning the memorial arch.

The work has started on the project, Hutchinson said, and she hopes it will be completed by the end of May.