Proposals underway towards regional housing crisis solutions

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – As work continues to address the regional housing issues along the Route 27 corridor, the Carrabassett Valley select board reviewed a proposal for a contract zoning ordinance during their meeting Monday night.

A contract zoning ordinance would allow a developer to work on a specific project while navigating some possible zoning restrictions such as setbacks, density limitations, and parking restrictions. This type of zoning has been around for a while, notably in southern Maine. The current application would allow for higher density housing units, which is one avenue to help address the housing crisis and provide affordable housing. This would allow a developer to work out a contract with the town to operate with modified parameters on the project without requiring the town to completely change the zoning ordinances, as long as the use is permitted in that zoning district.

Depending on the specific conditions for the ordinance, such a ‘contract’ could require approval from the planning board, the select board, and a town meeting vote for the project.

The board reviewed a possible ordinance created by Mark Green, executive director of the regional housing coalition and Chris Parks, Carrabassett Valley code enforcement officer. Members of the board expressed interest in moving forward with the concept. Next, the draft ordinance will go to the planning board for review. If the concept passes a planning board review, the town expects to request legal advice on the drafted ordinance. Such an ordinance would need to be approved by voters before being adopted and acted upon.

The select board agreed to move forward with the concept, with a recommendation that the funding for legal guidance on the ordinance come from the housing coalition budget. The board hopes that this contract zoning ordinance could be used as a model for other towns along the Route 27 corridor.

Selectman John Beaupre, who also serves on the coalition board, reported that the Kingfield planning board has requested uniformity along the corridor through this process. The coalition is working with the Kingfield planning board on their current project: an affordable housing development on a lot near the Dollar General in Kingfield, with a purchase and sale agreement already in place. They are also researching options in Carrabassett Valley and Stratton-Eustis.

“This is a very big first step,” Beaupre noted.

The coalition encompasses Kingfield, Carrabassett Valley, Wyman Township, Coplin Plantation, and Stratton-Eustis. The coalition is in the process of obtaining a 501(c)3 status and until that is achieved the Town of Carrabassett Valley is acting as the fiscal agent.