Public hearing held for Jordan Ventures contract zoning application

KINGFIELD – A Public Hearing for a contract zoning application was held by the Planning Board Tuesday evening. The application, submitted by Jordan Ventures, requests contract zoning for two proposed 4-unit apartment buildings to be built at 47 West Kingfield Rd.

Contract zoning was approved at the June 2023 town meeting. It allows the town to consider changes to the zoning ordinances for specific projects that are consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.

There are two reasons for the contract zoning request: density and setback.

The Zoning Ordinance requires 40,000 square feet per unit and the Jordan Venture project is proposing building the two units on 45,738 square feet. As for setbacks, multifamily dwellings require a 50-foot landscape buffer per the ordinance. The proposed project is seeking a 15-foot landscape buffer.

According to the application paperwork, the beneficial effects of the project include economic growth, community development, revitalization and retention of talent. It will also have a net-positive effect on the town’s tax base and the construction will create direct and indirect employment opportunities. The housing will be conveniently located within walking distance of stores, restaurants and other local amenities.

The buildings will be similar in style to Jordan Ventures housing located at 64 West Kingfield Rd. The buildings will face each other with a common road between them.

Chairman Clay Tranten said abutting property owners had been notified.

Jonathan Jordan said a buffer would be placed between the property and abutting properties. “We will put in at least a hedge or a row of trees. We don’t want them looking at the back of the buildings,” he said.

Tranten clarified the project was not workforce housing. “This is for-profit housing,” he said.

Board member Richard Hawkes said, “We have had two of these applications. My approach was to treat them the same. The first applicant had a very detailed list of 40 questions we went through. This application is very different. It is much smaller, one phase and privately funded. I narrowed the questions down to 26. Over the past couple of months we have gone through those questions and it has made us feel like we are treating this project in fairness with the other project. I am feeling good about it.”

The planning board will send a recommendation report to the Board of Selectmen as its next step.. After reviewing the letter, selectmen will determine whether to send the contract zoning request to the town for a vote. It is hopeful this can take place during the June town meeting.