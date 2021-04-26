Public Hearing will address future homeless shelter in Farmington

FARMINGTON – A public hearing will be held Tuesday evening in regards to several town ordinances, including new zoning laws for future homeless shelters. A Zoning Board meeting last week drew a small crowd of listeners, some of whom feel that the proposed ordinance is too restrictive.

Two years ago town members faced a tense situation when Western Maine Homeless Outreach began preparing to move into the Holman House on Main Street. The house, owned by Old South Congregation Church, is primarily unused and was offered to WMHO as a solution to their expiring lease. The Planning Board originally approved the application, but later revoked that decision when it was brought to their attention that there was no zoning ordinance that would specifically address the shelter. That revocation sparked significant kickback from town members, drawing more than 150 people to a public hearing on the matter. Ultimately, WMHO’s application was denied and since then the shelter has been forced to close their doors due to financial struggle and lack of a physical building to be in.

Town officials are now addressing the issue again by creating the missing ordinance. Zoning board members have been workshopping the language that would define the rulings, using an ordinance from Brunswick to draft their proposal. However, a number of citizens are saying that the ordinance is too restrictive.

“Sometimes the perfect can become the enemy of the good. Let’s be thinking about an 80 percent solution that synergizes the partnerships within the community, the education community, the business community, the religious community, so that we don’t set so high a standard that the possibility of a shelter itself becomes impractical or infeasible or implausible or absolutely impossible,” Father Paul Dumais said.

Dumais is the pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Farmington and St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay, and told the crowd on Thursday that he’d like to take the discussion “out of the clouds” and offer St. Joseph’s as a potential location for a shelter. The Catholic Church owns several buildings that could potentially fit the needs of a shelter, Dumais said. However, in order to move in that direction, the adopted ordinance would need to be realistic.

Primarily, Dumais and others said the requirement of having safety personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week is a lofty goal, and one that not many shelters in Maine can financially handle. Rachel Jackson, who was the former president of the WMHO Board of Directors, and who operates a consulting service for shelters, agreed that the 24/7 requirement would be a major barrier. Jackson currently works with 12 shelters across the state, including the shelter in Brunswick. She said the shelter does not follow the ordinance, possibly having been grandfathered in, but that most shelters would “love to have 24/7 coverage”.

“If you adopt [the Brunswick] ordinance, you are saying you don’t want a shelter here, because it won’t be possible…there’s just not enough money to do it. If you put that in this ordinance, my interpretation is that Farmington doesn’t really want a shelter,” Jackson said.

Dumais proposed an alternate ordinance that would help move the conversation forward. The language includes a variety of types of shelters, such as daytime, transitional, or apartment-style, and specifies that the town would allow a shelter within a half mile of the Farmington Business/Historic District in order for shelter occupants to easily access local resources such as a grocery store. The ordinance would not require 24/7 coverage.

Dumais asked Zoning Board members to consider the real possibility of a St. Joseph’s Parish shelter while determining the language for the ordinance.

“I would like you to consider [the St. Josephs’s shelter] when adopting zoning language that could either facilitate that convo or crush that conversation prematurely,” he said.

The Public Hearing will take place on Tuesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the Town Office, 153 Farmington Falls Road. All COVID-19 safety regulations will be in place. The meeting will be live-streamed on Mt. Blue TV’s website here or their Facebook page here. Call 778-5874 with questions or comments.