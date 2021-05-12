Public meeting encourages input on search for new town manager

FARMINGTON – A public meeting will be held on Thursday, May 13, to discuss the search for a new town manager.

Current Town Manager Richard Davis announced his retirement this winter, with an end date of Aug. 27. He has served in the position for 20 years. Davis said he will not be attending the meeting to allow for residents to speak freely about their feedback and concerns. A press release from the town stated that the board is seeking input from residents on what qualities, education, background and experience they should seek out for the position, as well as what challenges and issues the town is facing.

“I know the issue of the condition of roads will likely come up, it’s something we’ve been well aware of. Personally, I think the town needs to raise more money, and I think we can afford it. We’re never going to get caught up at the rate we’re going, and maybe we’ve been to frugal,” Davis said.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the basement of the Community center, 127 Middle Street. Peabody Consulting Group will facilitate the conversation and provide information on the hiring process, which is officially done by the town’s Board of Selectmen.

Chair of the board Matt Smith said they have only received a few applications so far, and are looking to get a feel for what people want in a new manager.

All are encouraged to attend. If unable, feedback is welcome and can be sent to dgerrish@eatonpeabody.com.