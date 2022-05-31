Public Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremonies in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 hosted public Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies at the WWI Teague Memorial Arch and Meeting House Park in Farmington on Monday, May 30.

Roderick-Crosby Post 28 planned and directed the Farmington Memorial Day public remembrance ceremony beginning at the WWI Teague Memorial Arch located on North Main Street. Joining Post 28 Legionnaires were the Mt. Blue High School and Middle School combined marching band and Scout Troop 546. Approximately 60 members of the public witnessed the ceremony.

The Post 28 Honor Guard opened the ceremony with a formation march. A member of Scout Troop 546 placed a balsam wreath on the Arch. Bugler Paul Harnden played a haunting Taps rendition. Post 28 Chaplain Langdon Adams offered a prayer in honor of those who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.

Following the prayer, the Honor Guard posted in preparation for the procession along North Main Street to Meeting House Park. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 formed behind the Honor Guard followed by the Mt. Blue marching band with Scout Troop 546 closing the parade formation. The marching band played spirited music keeping the procession in step. Public members gathered along North Main Street supporting the processional journey to Meeting House Park.

At Meeting House Park, three Scouts simultaneously laid wreaths at the base of the Civil War obelisk, WWII Honor Roll, and the freedom memorial. After Taps and prayer, Post 28 1st Vice Commander Stephan Bunker delivered remarks highlighting the importance of honoring and remembering those veterans who sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation. Upon closing the ceremony, Post 28 Legionnaires and Auxiliary Unit 28 laid a wreath in Center Meeting House Cemetery and at the Legion Hall on High Street.

The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Legion Hall on 158 High Street, Farmington, ME. The member meeting begins at 7 pm. All area veterans are welcome to attend. For more information, please contact Drew Goodridge, Post 28 Adjutant at 207-200-8756.