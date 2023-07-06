Quill Hill to Perham Stream: Conservation and Legacy

RANGELEY – “My dad would be thrilled to be here,” Tabitha Andrews said during a celebration at the Rangeley Inn last week. Tabitha is the daughter of Adrian Brochu, the man behind one of the most unique scenic locations in Maine’s western mountains: Quill Hill.

Recently, two large parcels of land in the Western Mountains were placed under conservation agreements. Perham Stream, on the western side of Mt. Abraham (known locally as Mt. Abram) was purchased from Bayroot by the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, and the Quill Hill property was placed under conservation while the Brochu family maintained ownership. Conservation easements are held by the State of Maine and the U.S. Navy. Of the total 13,640 acres conserved between these projects, 5,000 will be placed into an ecological reserve, and the rest will remain working forest.

Betsy Cook, the Director of the Trust for Public Land, explained that the conservation easement on Quill Hill includes protections for the road and scenic overlook, ensuring that the destination remains accessible forever.

Partners in the Quill Hill to Perham Stream project included the Trust for Public Land, The Nature Conservancy, the U.S. Forest Service, Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, the U.S. Navy, local, state, and federal representatives, Bayroot, and the Brochu family.

At the celebration in Rangeley, Tabitha Andrews spoke, along with Cook, Kate Dempsey with The Nature Conservancy, Governor Janet Mills, Maine Department of Agriculture Commissioner Amanda Beal, and spokespersons from the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Forest Service, and the offices of Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Representative Jared Golden.

The U.S. Navy was involved in the conservation project as part of the U.S. Department of Defense Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration Program. By placing land in conservation surrounding the U.S. Navy SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) School in Redington Township, the Navy ensures that the land around the school property remains undeveloped and reduces the risk of light and sound pollution that could interfere with survival training.

The U.S. Forest Service also assisted in the conservation project. The Quill Hill to Perham Stream project brought the total acreage of U.S.F.S. conserved land in the United States up over three million acres.

The road to Quill Hill is located off Route 16 between Stratton and Rangeley. A wide dirt road winds through the trees and scattered meadows, gradually climbing up Quill Hill to a scenic overlook at the summit. Sweeping views show Maine’s working timberlands and mountains, including the Saddleback Mountain Range, the Bigelows, the Rangeley Lakes, and Flagstaff Lake. At Quill, 360-degree views that can typically only be obtained after miles of hiking remote mountain trails are accessible and family-friendly with a level parking area, wheelchair access, and picnic tables at the overlook.

Tabitha said that the family history with Quill Hill began decades ago, when their grandfather built the first stretch of the road in the 60s. One hunting trip led Adrian to the top of Quill where he saw the views, and he never forgot that view.

When Adrian retired some fifty years later, Quill Hill became his retirement project. Tabitha described her father as ‘obsessed’ with the work, noting that he spent every summer up there until his death in 2019.

Adrian documented the work and encouraged visitors to record their visits in journals kept at the summit. Ten years later, the family still keeps journals at the summit for visitors.

“Quill has become a special place for so many people. Dad knew this, and I think he was really proud of what he did, and we were proud of him,” Tabitha said. “We’re equally proud of our mom. [Mom] could have pulled the plug on this at any time… she was as committed as Dad, and she loved Quill Hill as much as Dad.”

Tabitha said that the first journal from 2013 had 228 pages of comments and listed visitors from 17 states, Canada, and France. Starting on the second page of the journal, feedback from the visitors and community highlights the importance of Quill as an undeveloped, open, and accessible property. Ten years later they have seen visitors from every state in the U.S. and dozens of countries around the world, and with the successful completion of the Quill Hill to Perham Stream conservation project, the land will remain open.

On a trip up to Quill Hill following the celebration, nearly 30 guests scattered across the summit, taking advantage of the partially sunny day. Small children played while their parents read the new informational signage. A group of bikers enjoyed a short break. Older couples admired the views and worked to identify the different peaks visible against the skyline.

“Dad made it clear to us when he was sick that he wanted Quill to be open and accessible forever,” Tabitha said, “So I think we can check that off.”