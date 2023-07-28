Raid on the Sandy reenactment event combines American Civil War with Narrow Gauge Rail history

PHILLIPS – “The best way to teach history is to talk to people,” Becky Olson said. Becky and her husband Todd are two of the organizers behind the annual ‘Raid on the Sandy’ Civil War reenactment event, hosted in partnership with the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad.

In a time where historical reenactment events may be dwindling in size and attendance, the Olsons report that the Raid on the Sandy continues to grow and add new features. This Saturday, July 29, is the 13th Annual Raid on the Sandy.

Spectators board the train at the station, located on Bridge Street in Phillips, and ride through to a large clearing along the tracks where Civil War reenactors will play out an unscripted skirmish with one force raiding the train and the other defending. For safety reasons, the audience is not allowed to get off the train during the battle scene, and the skirmish takes place away from the train.

After the battle, the audience is encouraged to disembark the train and tour a Civil War encampment, chat with the actors, explore an 1860s medical tent, and purchase lemonade, sweet tea, and cookies made with Civil War era recipes. The audience can take another train back to the station or walk back along ‘Battlefield Lane’ – not along the train tracks.

Originally, the event coincided with the Phillips Old Home Days celebration in mid-August, but due to scheduling for some of the reenactment troops, the date was changed to the last weekend in July. This year, between 50 and 75 actors from all over New England are expected to attend. New this year are a handful of cavalry units. With an unscripted event, the actors are pushed to think on their feet and lean more fully into their acting skills.

“I think that’s one of the reasons this reenactment is growing,” Todd said. “It’s a lot of fun for the spectators and the actors.”

The focus is largely on education and bringing history to life. The Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad was the longest narrow-gauge railway in North America, and the museum is full of history, maps, books, and other resources about the trains and railroads that once wove through Maine’s High Peaks.

The reenactors, too, represent a wealth of knowledge, about the events of the American Civil War and about daily life during that time.

“Reenactors are mini historians,” Becky said. “Sometimes if you ask them a question, you can’t get them to stop talking.”

The event will be held rain or shine, although the weather does look rather favorable for this week.

Tickets are $7 for those 13 and older, $3 for children ages six to 13, and children under 6 ride free. Due to the noise level that accompanies the battle event, small children may not enjoy the event. Animals are not permitted during the Raid on the Sandy event.

The SR&RL Railroad Depot is located at 128 Bridge Street in Phillips. During the Raid on the Sandy event on Saturday, July 29, trains run on the hour starting at 11 a.m., with the final run of the day at 3 p.m.