Raid on the Sandy reenactment July 30

PHILLIPS — Take a trip back in time with the 12th annual ‘Raid on the Sandy’ event.

Originally started by the revitalization committee, for the last 12 years the Raid on the Sandy Civil War reenactment event has brought history to life in the small town of Phillips. Now the event is organized by the Hainley family, Tophat Sutlery, and the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad.

In the past, the event has taken place during Phillips Old Home Days. This year it’s been bumped up to better accommodate the reenactors’ schedules, and will take place on Saturday, July 30.

“It’s a small event but it’s what I call reenactor centric,” Todd Olson with Tophat Sutlery said.

Guests take a ride on the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad. Reenactors, in authentic Civil War era uniforms, will ride the train with the guests until they arrive in a clearing along the tracks. At that point, the opposing force will raid the train, and a battle will play out in the clearing. After the battle, guests will be encouraged to disembark the train and tour the camp, converse with the actors, view a 1860s medical tent, and enjoy some snacks.

The scenes aren’t scripted and require actors to think on their feet. There will be five train runs throughout the day and both Confederate and Union will take turns holding the train and instigating the raid.

The event will take place in rain, snow, or sunshine, Olson said. (He doesn’t anticipate snow.)

Tickets are $7 for those 13 and older, $3 for children age six to 13, and children under 6 ride free.

The SR&RL Railroad Depot is located at 128 Bridge Street in Phillips. Trains run on the hour starting at 11 a.m., with the final run of the day at 3 p.m.

This will be the first run of the season for the SR&RL Railroad, a restored narrow gauge railroad. The narrow gauge once ran all through the western mountains of Maine; because the tracks are more narrow, trains could more easily navigate tight curves and difficult terrain than a typical rain gauge could. Traces of the train system linger in Franklin County, such as the Narrow Gauge Cinema, which boasts a huge wall mural of the original train map; street names and old train depots; and numerous railroad beds repurposed into recreational trails.