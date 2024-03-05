Rangeley childcare non-profit closing in on funding goals

RANGELEY – A childcare facility under development in Rangeley is making great strides towards their funding goals, according to Ellen Oppenheim, Board President for the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children, the organization driving the project.

Beth Brunswick, an advocate for health and wellness in the Rangeley Region, passed away in 2022, before her dream for a childcare center could be realized. A group of friends, family, and stakeholders gathered to take over that mission, and formed the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children.

The plans for the center include building a new facility on property adjacent to RLRS that can provide care for up to 76 children from infants to early school-age children. Working with the district, this facility will provide developmentally appropriate ‘school-ready’ curriculum to help build a strong foundation for children.

The Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the State of Maine, administered by CEI. In addition, they have raised over $650,000 from private donors.

The organization is still waiting on the 2024 federal budget to be approved, which includes a proposed $750,000 allocation for the childcare project in Rangeley. Oppenheim said that they initially hoped to break ground this spring, but they have had to extend the timeline until they have final word on the federal funding. She said that they want to be fiscally responsible and will not start work until they have the funds secured to complete the project.

Some of the preparatory work is underway, however. The organization has purchased 2.75 acres on Loon Lake Road, adjacent to the Rangeley Lakes Regional School, which will promote connection and collaboration between the childcare center and the school. They are looking to establish student teaching and internships at the childcare center through local college programs.

The construction plans have been developed and approved by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and they are looking to do some testing on site and start applying for construction permits.

There is still a funding gap, even with the federal allocation in the works. The Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children is in the process of applying for a grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission, which Oppenheim described as a very competitive process. They are also exploring low-interest loans for non-profit organizations, through CEI.

To help ensure their childcare program meets the needs of young children, they are working with Community Concepts, based in Lewiston, which runs a number of Head Start programs across the state. They anticipate partnering with Community Concepts to help with training care providers and with administering child care subsidy grants.

“We are working with all kinds of state agencies to maximize all opportunities,” Oppenheim said.

A part of applying for the Northern Border grant, along with other grants, included soliciting support from local businesses and community stakeholders. Oppenheim said that the project has received enthusiastic support from area businesses, including Saddleback Mountain, the region’s largest employer. They have also received support from the Rangeley Selectboard.

“We’re very excited to see the unilateral support for this project.”

While the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill is expected to be discussed in Congress this week, the Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children has chosen not to extend themselves beyond the funding they currently have available. They may look to complete some site work this spring to get a head start on the project, and they do already own the property. A local contractor has been secured for the project and anticipates nine to ten months to complete the project once they can start construction.

If the federal funding comes through, Oppenheim said, they expect to be open by the start of the 2025 school year, with the possibility of a ‘soft’ opening during the summer of 2025. However, she said, “We are going to be flexible if something changes. We have to be.”

At this time, the childcare facility does not have a name, but they are seeking a large donor, Oppenheim said, “… someone who would like to make a mark on the community and have their name on [the childcare center].”

The Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children is a 501(c)3 non–profit organization and donations are tax-deductible. A website will be going live in the near future, which will include all of the plans and drawings for the project as well as the tax-deductible information. In the meantime, folks who want to learn more are invited to connect with Board President Ellen Oppenheim via email at ellen.opp@gmail.com

“We don’t have a method of accepting bit-coin yet, but other than that, we can accept any donations,” Oppenheim said.