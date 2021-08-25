Rangeley Health and Wellness awarded matching grant for Wellness Woods

RANGELEY – Rangeley Health and Wellness has been offered a matching challenge grant up to $15,000 from Arctaris Saddleback for the creation of a multigenerational outdoor space named Wellness Woods.

Wellness Woods was born out of a dream to create a safe, inviting outdoor landscape for learning and play. The vision for this space includes an enriching outdoor environment that stimulates the mental and physical growth of children, maintains function of our seniors, and provides space for intergenerational programming all while incorporating the natural features of Maine’s beautiful environment. The goal for Rangeley Health and Wellness is to design a space that promotes a real sense of community and wellness for all ages. The space will be used not only for children’s programming, but also for senior program participants, nutrition education, fitness classes, events and more.

“Rangeley Health and Wellness is one of the most dynamic and effective community service organizations in the state,” said Andy Shepard, General Manager of Saddleback Mountain. “We are all fortunate to have this remarkable facility and Arctaris Saddleback is honored to help play a role in their plans for the new health promoting landscape design.”

The grant, if fully matched, will allow the organization to construct the space, which in turn enables them to enhance and expand their programs and services to better meet the needs of the community. Any donation designated towards this project will be matched and will double the impact in supporting the programming for children, seniors and adults.

To participate or to learn more about RHW, please contact Leslie at 207-864-4397 ext. 6 or by email at leslie@rangeleyhealthandwellness.com. Donations can also be made online at www.rangeleyhealthandwellness.com.