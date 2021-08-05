Rangeley Lakes Region to move forward with broadband proposal

RANGELEY – A multi-year effort by the Rangeley Region Economic Opportunity Committee and the Greater Franklin Development Council to bring reliable and affordable high-speed broadband to all residences in the area is moving forward. The four municipalities have all approved working with a service provider, have begun discussions for the creation of an interlocal agreement, and are working on a grant with the ConnectME Authority.

The Town of Rangeley and the Plantations of Dallas, Rangeley, and Sandy River received two regional broadband proposals. Broadband delegates from each of the municipalities reviewed proposals by Matrix and Consolidated Communications (CCI). The committee chose to work with CCI in creating a full fiber to the home solution. CCI’s proposal will be self-funded rather than taxpayer funded.

CCI currently serves most of the area with limited capacity for expansion. While some fiber exists, the DSL copper wire and relay infrastructure has reached capacity. Residents seeking new internet connections have been unable to connect without someone leaving the network. Other area options have been rolling out with limited service due to the mountainous topography and remote sites. CCI’s proposal will provide unlimited availability for all interested consumers.

The emerging focus on broadband funding at both the state and federal level has many rural communities scrambling to take steps to secure a broadband solution. The past work of the Rangeley Lakes Region to survey the area to establish current speeds, conduct community forums, and facilitate broadband delegate meetings has put the region in a favorable position to move forward at a critical time to secure a contract that will fit current and anticipated needs for years to come.

The municipal broadband delegates will pursue all options in the coming months to conclude the multi-year effort to bring high speed broadband to the area. The committee plans on communicating progress and discussing the proposal through public forums as the project moves forward.