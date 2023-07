Rangeley Lakes Regional School Honor Roll for fourth quarter of 22-23

RANGELEY – Rangeley Lakes Regional School recently announced the honor roll for the final quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Congratulations!

High Honors (All A’s)

Grade 6: Madison Ellis, Elyse Kennett

Grade 7: Kaylee Bottcher, Silvi Emami-Greifendorf, Tristram Woodman

Grade 8:

Grade 9: Shirley Truland

Grade 10: Jacob Bottcher, Nichole Lemay, Natalie Stokes

Grade 11: Bree Quimby, Lily Shaffer

Grade 12: Amelia Stokes

Honors (All A’s & B’s)

Grade 6: Braden Alexander, Brenna Brackett, Kayla Brewer, Michelle Cerminara, Maddox Frost-Grey, Keegan O’Neil

Grade 7: Logan Casko, Troy Hathaway, Braylon Heatley, Emily Keldie, Emmelyn Smith, Elijah Thomas, Kaleb Thompson

Grade 8: Natalie Alves, Jozee Feeney, Hannah Snow, Deryck Thomas

Grade 9: Emma Grant

Grade 10: Gracie Feeney, Alexis Foley, Ana Orazi, Parker Smith

Grade 11: Tucker Beaulieu, Angelica Chavaree-Woodward, Eric White

Grade 12: Wyatt Brey, Marion Champagne