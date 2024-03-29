Rangeley Lakes senior Lily Shaffer receives MPA Principal’s Award

RANGELEY – Lily Shaffer of Rangeley, a senior at Rangeley Lakes Regional School, has been selected to receive the 2024 Principal’s Award, Principal Seth Laliberte announced this week. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her years at Rangeley Lakes Regional School Lily has excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and as a leader in the school and community. Through her leadership roles, she has advocated for her peers and worked with me to improve the school climate and culture. Lily very much deserves this recognition,” Principal Laliberte said.

Lily, and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of ten $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.