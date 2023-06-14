Rangeley voters approve town budget, zoning ordinance

RANGELEY – Voters approved a proposed change to Chapter 38 of the town’s zoning ordinance yesterday, June 13, with 221 voting in favor of the change and 154 opposed.

The warrant article asked if the town would repeal the current Chapter 38 zoning ordinance and replace it with an updated ordinance. The draft ordinance on the Rangeley Town Website includes changes to definitions, updates for Dark Sky compliance, and clarification on language. The adopted ordinance will be made available once the State approves it.

Chapter 34, a proposed ordinance that addresses short term rentals, was not on the town warrant; in April the select board voted to continue the discussion and gather data, and possibly vote on the proposal in November. This is expected to be an on-going discussion item for the board and the community.

In addition, voters adopted a moratorium for Commercial Solar Arrays with 234 in favor and 156 opposed.

Rangeley holds the annual town meeting by a secret ballot vote rather than a town hall style meeting. All of the town’s budget articles passed by a majority vote. Voters approved a sum of $395,000 for town reserve accounts; an expense budget of $4,439,787; and an additional $220,011 in charitable donations.

Two select board members were elected for three year terms. Wendyll Caisse received 214 votes and James Jannace received 207. Incumbents Shelly Lowell and Cynthia Egan received 180 and 150 votes, respectively. Anthony Atkinson had 48 votes and Alison Mason 19 votes.

James Ferrara was elected to the Park Commission for a three year term, and a write-in candidate for a three year term on the same commission will be determined.

Kayla Alexander and Karen Seaman were elected to the RSU 78 School Board for a three year term and a two year term, respectively.

Finally, Albert Clinch and Thomas Haggan were elected to the Sewer Commission for three year terms.

Write-in candidates for six budget committee seats will be announced at a later date.

More information and the full results from the town meeting are available on the town website.